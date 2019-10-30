Bloomsburg forfeits District 4 playoff game to Tornadoes
District 4 announced on Tuesday morning that due to a lack of healthy players for Friday night’s Class 3A quarterfinal with Mount Carmel at The Silver Bowl, the No. 6-seed Bloomsburg Panthers will forfeit the game to No. 3-seed Mount Carmel.
The Red Tornadoes beat the Panthers 55-13 two weeks ago at the Silver Bowl.
Mount Carmel advances to the district semifinals where it will face the winners of Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Line Mountain at No. 2 Troy. The district semifinal is tenatively set at the home of the higher seed on Nov. 9
Promoters vote to continue operating Speedway
SELINSGROVE — Members of the Speedway Management Group LLC voted Monday to continue operating Selinsgrove Speedway into the 2020 racing season, pending approval of the lease extension by the Selinsgrove Fair Association Inc. later this week.
The promotional team is in the process of putting together 15-18 races, mostly a weekly schedule during the summer racing season. An April 2020 season opener is expected.
The racing cards will feature specials for the 360 sprint cars in sanctioned events, 410 sprint cars, and super late models, with the 305 sprint cars, limited late models, roadrunners, and other classes joining the headline divisions throughout the season. More details will be released as races become finalized during the off-season.
This week tri-axle loads of screened clay will be delivered as part of the resurfacing project that started three years ago.
SU’s Chillis, Welliver sweep women’s soccer awards
Sophomore Sam Chillis, a Danville High graduate, and junior captain Madi Welliver, Warrior Run graduate, both picked up Landmark Conference women’s soccer Athlete of the Week honors.
Chillis earned the Landmark Offensive Athlete of the Week honor for the first time in her career while Welliver gained the Landmark Defensive Athlete of the Week award for the fourth time this season (and sixth all-time).
The duo helped the Susquehanna University women’s soccer team to a 2-0 record last week, including a key conference win at the University of Scranton this past Saturday to move to the top of the Landmark standings.
Chillis, a forward for the River Hawks, netted the game-winning goal in SU’s 1-0 road win over Scranton. She currently leads the team and ranks second in the conference with four game-winning goals.
Welliver, Susquehanna’s 6-foot goalie, started the week with one save in 58:36 minutes of action in a 4-2 win at Penn State Harrisburg on October 23. She followed that up with a season-best 10 stops and her eighth clean sheet of the season in the triumph at Scranton.
Welliver leads the Landmark in save percentage (.923), goals against average (0.28), wins (13), and shutouts (8). She also ranks third in Division III in save percentage and fourth in GAA.
River Hakws continue to be ranked in D-III football polls
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team remained at No. 20 in the D3football.com Top 25 and No. 22 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Top 25 poll.
The River Hawks are coming off a dominant 36-0 Centennial Conference win over Ursinus College. It was Susquehanna’s first shutout win since 2012 and the eighth against the Bears.
Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia graduate, tallied a career-best 12 points in the win over Ursinus as Hoffman was 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting on kicks of 27, 22, and a career-best 35 yards. He was also 3-of-4 on extra point attempts while averaging 54.4 yards on eight kickoffs, totaling 435 yards with one touchback.
The sophomore currently ranks second in the Centennial with seven made field goals while ranking third with 46 points and 25 extra points made. He is also third in the league with 43 kickoffs for 2,353 yards.
