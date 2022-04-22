MILTON — Garrett Spriggle won a third and decisive set against Milton's Gaven Russell at No. 3 singles to clinch a 3-1 victory for the Seals in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Friday.
Austin Imhoof and Ben Rowan won the first two singles matches for the Seals (2-9) in straight sets. Spriggle won the first set, 7-5, while Russell won the second set, 6-4. Spriggle clinched the victory with a 7-5 win in the third set.
Selinsgrove 3, Milton 1
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-1; Ben Rowan (S) def. Noah Heimbach, 6-0, 6-3; Garrett Spriggle (S) def. Gaven Russell, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Doubles
Luke Embeck-Talen Hoffer (M) def. Andon Kloostra-David Lyttle, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; double forfeit.