Spring is on its way
It seems to have taken forever, but March has finally arrived. What comes with March that has me so excited?
Well, let’s see. There is the passing of snow geese and swans through our area, often robins will begin to show up, and sometimes even the crocuses and daffodils will push through the soil.
However, most important of all, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fleet of stock trucks will be on the roll, helping to provide thousands and thousands of trout for Pennsylvania’s many anglers to enjoy.
This will be a busy month for these men and women who drive trucks for the PFBC, as they will be putting in thousands of miles traveling the highways, byways and dirt roads of the Keystone State, bringing with them literally tons of rainbow, brown, brook, and golden rainbow trout for anglers to match their skills with.
If you’ve never experienced a pre-season trout stocking, I would highly recommend it. Just imagine excited youngsters, many seeing the buckets of fish for the very first time, as older adults help them to release the fish into local streams and ponds. Older folks will be on hand to compare the fish to those of previous years and to pass the time of day with others who have similar interests.
Local wardens and their deputies will be on hand to both direct traffic, keeping onlookers safe, and to answer questions concerning trout stocking. In some ways it reminds me of a long-looked-forward-to reunion of sorts. A welcoming of spring and a celebration of the good times that will follow with it.
What follows this busy month of trout stocking will bring even bigger crowds to the water’s edge as March 25 will be the date of the one-day mentored trout season. After the youngsters have had their opportunity, the statewide opener for all anglers will take place on April 1.
With less than a month until opening day, I’m sure many anglers are already preparing. Things like a current fishing license, new line and plenty of gear and bait will all be needed.
If you’re planning on taking a youngster out to enjoy the mentored youth day, please remember this day is for the kids. Give them the attention they need and desire. You’ll have all summer to do your own fishing. Let’s see to it the youngsters are the focal point of the day.
When fishing with kids, especially younger ones, plan your trip to be short so that children don’t become too tired or bored. Dress them warmly, bring dry clothes and shoes in case of an accident, and have a snack on hand. Remember, this isn’t so much about catching fish as it is about having fun. Once a young angler tells you it’s time to leave, then it’s time to leave. A youngster’s attention span is short, but should be respected. Never pressure them. With any luck, you just might end up with a lifelong fishing buddy.
One last tip, bring along a camera. There’s nothing like a photo of a smiling youngster that you can both enjoy in the future.