Penn State’s football team’s ability to navigate coronavirus protocols and play nine regular-season games unscathed might have given some an unrealistic expectation regarding other Nittany Lions athletic programs.
I’ve been overly cautious with my expectations throughout this pandemic, but even I was eagerly optimistic as the next batch of Penn State teams began their respective winter seasons.
As we enter the third weekend of the month, COVID-19 has reminded us that we are yet again at its mercy.
Penn State’s latest COVID-19 update — released on Wednesday — uncovered seven student-athlete infections, the highest total since the institution shared that six student-athletes were COVID-19 positive during its update on Nov. 18.
Penn State’s men’s basketball program has felt the brunt of the effects of the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols. The team is scheduled to return to the court today after a lengthy pause.
Three days after Penn State traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for a game against the Hoosiers, the Nittany Lions on the evening of Jan. 2 announced their game the following day against Wisconsin would be postponed because of “abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”
Just three days later, Penn State men’s basketball announced yet another postponement, this time against Ohio State with the explanation being, “due to positive COVID-19 results.”
On Jan. 6, the program announced a full-on pause of team activities following positive COVID-19 tests among “Tier 1” personnel. The Big Ten lists Tier 1 personnel as players, coaches, trainers, etc.
After having not played a game since Dec. 30, Penn State will now set out to play four games in seven days — and that’s if no more COVID-19 postponements occur.
The Nittany Lions have played seven games this season, the least amount of games of any Big Ten program this year. For comparison, Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue have played 14.
While Penn State’s men’s basketball program attempts its restart, Penn State’s wrestling program was hit with a dose of its own bad news.
On Wednesday, the school announced its season-opening meet at Rutgers on Saturday would be postponed after positive coronavirus tests among Tier 1 personnel, forcing wrestlers to wait even longer to make their season debuts.
They’re now scheduled to start their season at home on Jan. 24 against Michigan State if they make it through the protocols. Last year, Penn State wrestling opened its season on Nov. 17.
Penn State women’s basketball program only had one of its games impacted after a COVID-19 outbreak within Michigan’s program. Penn State’s women’s hockey’s program made it all the way through this week unscathed before its two-game series against Rochester Institute of Technology scheduled for this weekend was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak at RIT. Penn State’s men’s hockey team, however, has played each of its games this year.
As I said earlier, this spring should be approached with bridled optimism. After the somewhat miracle season the football team made it through — having no interruptions — it almost feels like anything else is house money. For the most part, Penn State’s athletic teams are seemingly making the impossible happen.