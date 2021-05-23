WILLIAMSPORT — It was a tough start for Southern Columbia's Jake Rose as he tripped on the first hurdle of the 110-meter high hurdles District 4 Class 2A finals.
Rose quickly recovered to win the district title, clinch a berth at the state meet, and set a district record, crossing the finish line in 14.10 seconds.
“When I hit the first one, I’m not going to be fully recovered until the fourth or fifth hurdle when things start moving again,” Rose said. “I ran a fast race. If I can take that hurdle at first and not hit it, I could possibly break the state record this year.
“It feels really good just to know I have the power to push through the hurdles. The other kids in the race have just as many hurdles as I do. They power through it just like I do.”
Rose also won the 300 hurdles in 39.95.
Rose's success was part of a big day for Southern Columbia, which won the Class 2A title with 113.5 points. Lewisburg won the Class 3A title.
The Tigers' Gavin Garcia won the 400 in 50.57.
“Every race is about PRing and PRing,” Garcia said, about finishing in personal-record time. “I came in with a time, ranked first. The kid in second shaved time. I knew it was going to be a good race.”
Garcia held off Bloomsburg's Ronan Serrano by three-tenths of a second for the district title
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Garcia said. “It’s hard to explain it to someone who has never ran a 400. The feeling is insane. The adrenaline when you cross the line and hearing people’s legs behind you, it makes you push through.”
Garcia also was the runner-up to teammate Braedon Wisloski in the 100.
“It’s two different kinds of races, but both help the other,” Garcia said. “When I run 400s, I build my stamina for the 100, and when I sprint 100, it helps build my stamina for the 400 which isn’t a full-out sprint. Both races help me.”
Wisloski also won the 200. Milton's Chris Aviles placed third in both the 100 and 200, but met the state-qualifying time in both events to advance.
East Juniata’s Logan Strawser got his Saturday off to a good start, winning the district title in the 3,200 before most athletes were even warmed up. Strawser placed fourth in the 1,600 later in the day.
“It’s a lot of aerobic training,” Strawser said. “It’s difficult, but the time pays off for sure.”
Strawser won the 3,200 in 9:40.49, topping Hughesville's Hunter Foust by a quarter of a second.
“I was mainly just drafting off the first-place guy,” Strawser said. “Then with 600 to go, I kicked. I thought he was going to catch me with 100 left, but I was able to turn it on a little bit.
“It was really hard. I didn’t know if I was going to have enough left.”
In Class 3A, Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan won the 100 with a final time of 10.97, edging Lewisburg’s Cameron Michaels, who posted an 11.09. Morgan’s teammate Gavin Colescott placed third with an 11.12.
“I was seeded first, but the kid ahead of me was faster,” Morgan said. “It was tough trying to push faster than him.”
Morgan had all the push he needed, but he gave the crowd a little scare when he fell right before the finish line. His momentum carried him across the line for the win.
“It was good until the last three meters when I fell and messed up my arm,” Morgan said. “We need a lot of points and this will help.”
For Morgan, it was a special moment after his freshman year was wiped out.
“I didn’t have freshman year, and my coaches said I would have done really well,” Morgan said. “It was nice knowing I finally had a year.”
Morgan’s teammate Jared Oakes won the shot put with a long throw of 46-00.
“I had a little bit of a rough day, but still got it done,” Oakes said. “I was having issues using all my upper body. I injured my hand and it’s messing with my release. Other than that, it’s fine.”
Oakes pushed through the injuries and won the event. Now, he will have time to rest before taking on the state championship field.
“It does feel good and the hard work paying off,” Oakes said. “I just need to work on my consistency. I have some glaring issues that I need to fix that will definitely help me.”
Shikellamy finished fourth with 115, one behind Danville. Lewisburg won the title with 165 points.
The Green Dragons took the top three spots in the 800. Thomas Hess won in 1:56.76, followed by Gianluca Perrone and Elijah Adams.
Lewisburg grabbed the top two spots in the 1,600 with Calvin Bailey winning in 4:19.87, a little less than two seconds ahead of teammate Jacob Hess. Both qualified for next week's state meet.
Jacob Hess was also second in the 3,200 and qualified for states with a time of 9:19.63.
The Green Dragons' Adam Seasholtz won the pole vault, clearing 14-9, which was the same height as the Braves' Mason Brubaker. Both qualified for the state tournament.
Lewisburg's Zachary Gose won the discus with a heave of 146-10, two inches longer than the throw of Shikellamy's Eric Shoch.
Danville’s Brandon Zimmerman won 300 hurdles, and finished second in the 110 hurdles and the long jump.
Zimmerman took on Williamsport's Allen Taylor in all three events. The pair pushed each other to new heights. Zimmerman finished with 38.22 in the 300 hurdles to set a district record, and Taylor set district records in the 110 hurdles and long jump. Both athletes qualified for states in all three events.
“I knew I was going to have competition with Allen Taylor,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a fantastic athlete. He’s won the hurdles in the past. I know how good he is. He pushes me to be the best competitor I can be. It’s an honor to be able to race against him.”
Zimmerman also won the 200 in 22.06 seconds. Shamokin's Billy Delbaugh was second in 22.16 seconds, which qualified him for states.
K.J. Riley won the javelin with a throw of 172-0.
Delbaugh will also compete at states in the 400, which he won in 49.17 seconds.
DISTRICT 4
BOYS TRACK & FIELD MEET
CLASS 3A
(Winner advances to states, plus qualifiers by time or distance)
Team standings and key: 1. Lewisburg (LEW) 165; 2. Williamsport (WIL) 133.5; 3. Danville (DAN) 116; 4. Shikellamy (SHIK) 115; 5. Shamokin (SHA) 70; 6. Selinsgrove (SEL) 50.5; 7. Mifflinburg (MIFF) 30; 8. Jersey Shore (JS) 15.
3,200: 1. J. Henry Lyon (WIL), 9:21.71; 2. Jacob Hess (LEW), 9:19.75 (SQ); 3. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 9:39.84; 4. Alan Daniel (LEW), 9:51.85; 5. Gavin Furey (WIL), 9:56.90; 6. Bryce Ryder (LEW), 10:07.19; 7. Micah Zellers (SHIK), 10:22.67; 8. Derick Blair (SEL), 10:29.93. 110 hurdles: 1. Allen Taylor (WIL), 14.01; 2. Brandon Zimmeran (DAN), 14.46 (SQ); 3. Benjamin Bulger (DAN), 15.35; 4. Cole Catherman (SEL), 15.41; 5. Carter Smith (SHA), 15.64; 6. Jamire Harden (WIL), 15.66; 7. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 15.89; 8. Dylan Wagner (SEL), 16.00. 100: 1. Chase Morgan (SHIK), 10.97; 2. Cameron Michaels (LEW), 11.09 (SQ); 3. Gavin Colescott (SHIK), 11.12; 4. Joniel Bruno (SHIK), 11.40; 5. Ry’meer Brown (WIL), 11.55; 6. Clint Rowe (SEL), 11.58; 7. Jeremy Sanchez (LEW), 11.64; 8. Maxwell Goode (WIL), 11.67. Long jump: 1. Allen Taylor (WIL), 22-11.25; 2. Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 22-09 (SQ); 3. Anthony Bhangdia (LEW), 22-01; 4. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 21-05.25; 5. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 21-04; 6. Nelson Macdonald (WIL), 21-03.75; 7. Simon Stumbris (LEW), 20-08; 8. Maxwell Goode (WIL), 19-11. Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes (SHIK), 46-00; 2. Josh Antonyuk (MIFF), 44-08; 3. Ian Paul (SHA), 43-07; 4. Zachary Gose (LEW), 43-05.50; 5. Dominic Parise (SEL), 42-05.75; 6. Vance Metzger (SEL), 42-04; 7. Austin Osman (MIFF), 42-00; 8. Charles Crews (WIL), 41-06.50. 1,600: 1. Calvin Bailey (LEW), 4:19.87; 2. Jacob Hess (LEW), 4:21.73 (SQ); 3. Raidan Francis (JS), 4:25.84; 4. J. Henry Lyon (WIL), 4:28.83; 5. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 4:30.41; 6. Evan Klinger (DAN), 4:32.11; 7. Alan Daniel (LEW), 4:37.30; 8. Gavin Furey (WIL), 4:39.32. 4x100: 1. Williamsport, 43.60; 2. Lewisburg, 44.39; 3. Mifflinburg, 44.70; 4. Shamokin, 45.32; 5. Selinsgrove, 45.38. 400: 1. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 49.17; 2. Colton Lynch (SHA), 50.98; 3. James Koconis (LEW), 51.43; 4. Treyvon Eiswerth (WIL), 51.57; 5. Tim Gale (SHIK), 51.97; 6. Calvin Bailey (LEW), 52.11; 7. Clint Rowe (SEL), 52.12; Elliott Wannop (WIL), 52.34. 300 hurdles: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 38.22; 2. Allen Taylor (WIL), 39.56 (SQ); 3. Benjamin Bulger (DAN), 40.76; 4. Cole Catherman (SEL), 40.89; 5. Jamaire Harden (WIL), 41.15; 6. Dylan Wagner (SEL), 41.85; 7. Julien Mercado (LEW), 42.04; 8. Rashawn Martin (SHIK), 42.41. Pole vault: 1. Adam Seasholtz (LEW), 14-09; 2. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 14-09 (SQ); 3. Cameron Cowder (SHIK), 13-09; 4. Jayden Packer (SHIK), 11-03; 5. Ethan Riedhammer (DAN), 11-03; 6. Carter Stackhouse (JS), 10-09; 7. Damian Hahn (SEL), 10-09; 8. Sayyidakbar Akbaro (SHA), 10-09. 800: 1. Thomas Hess (LEW), 1:56.76; 2. Gianluca Perrone (LEW), 1:57.95; 3. Elijah Adams (LEW), 2:00.45; 4. Douglas Houser (DAN), 2:01.87; 5. Tim Gale (SHIK), 2:03.02; 6. Evan Klinger (DAN), 2:03.65; 7. Logan Hall (WIL), 2:03.66; 8. Raidan Francis (JS), 2:07.30. 200: Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 22.06; 2. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 22.16 (SQ); 3. Chase Morgan (SHIK), 22.53; 4. Gavin Colescott (SHIK), 22.75; 5. Cameron Michaels (LEW), 22.81; 6. James Koconis (LEW), 23.17; 7. Nelson Macdonald (WIL), 23.36; 8. Angelo Casas (WIL), 23.41. Discus: 1. Zachary Gose (LEW), 146-10; 2. Eric Shoch (SHIK), 146-08; 3. Garrett Laver (WIL), 144-06; 4. Nassir Jones (WIL), 143-05; 5. Max Maurer (SEL), 123-10; 6. Avery Campbell (WIL), 122-10; 7. Josh Antonyuk (MIFF), 121-06; 8. Stephen Tiffin (LEW), 115-03. 4X400: 1. Shamokin, 3:26.25; 2. Lewisburg, 3:26.63; 3. Williamsport, 3:29.39; 4. Selinsgrove, 3:30.83; 5. Shikellamy, 3:36.50; 6. Danville, 3:36.87; 7. Mifflinburg, 3:38.01; 8. Jersey Shore, 3:43.77.
CLASS 2A
(Top two advance to states, plus qualifiers by time or distance)
Team standings and key: 1. Southern Columbia (SC) 113.5; 2. Mount Carmel (MCA) 55; 3. Milton (MIL) 49.5; 4. Loyalsock (LOY) 48; (t)5. Athens (ATH), South Williamsport (SW) 46; 7. East Juniata (EJ) 40; 8. Montoursville (MTV) 39.5; 9. Wyalusing (WYA) 38; 10. Bloomsburg (BLOOM) 33; 11. Hughesville (HUGH) 29; 12. Warrior Run (WR) 24; 13. Williamson (WILL) 22; (t)14. Central Columbia (CC), Troy 20; 16. Wellsboro (WELL) 19; 17. Montgomery (MONT) 14; 18. North Penn-Mansfield (NP) 12; 19. Midd-West (MW) 11; 20. Towanda (TOW) 7; 21. Northeast Bradford (NEB) 5; 22. Sayre 4; 23. Canton 3.5; 24. Northumberland Christian (NORTH) 3.
3,200: 1. Logan Strawser (EJ), 9:40.49; 2. Hunter Foust (HUGH), 9:40.74; 3. Noah Shedden (NP), 10:10.85; 4. Evan Laudenslager (SW), 10:17.00; 5. Kenneth Draper (HUGH), 10:19.63; 6. Connor Dahl (ATH), 10:21.62; 7. Matt Gorsline (ATH), 10:24.02; 8. Caden Dufrene (WR), 10:26.55. 110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 14.10; 2. Ben Robinson (MONT), 15.43; 3. Dustin Hagin (TROY), 15.44 (SQ); 4. Rowan Smith (EJ), 15.81; 5. Will Burdett (LOY), 16.15; 6. Brock Weaver (SW), 16.51; 7. Brett Mercer (CC), 16.86; 8. Nosiah Schans (MTV), 17.04. 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski (SC), 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia (SC), 11.19; 3. Chris Aviles (MIL), 11.24 (SQ); 4. Idris Ali (LOY), 11.26 (SQ); 5. Nasir Heard (BLOOM), 11.39; 6. Joseph Grab (WELL), 11.39; 7. Kashawn Camerson (WYA), 11.49; 8. Anthony Nanton (HUGH), 11.62. Discus: 1. Asher Ellis (ATH), 149-10; 2. Cole Goodwin (MIL), 139-11; 3. Matthew Scicchitan (MCA), 134-10; 4. Daniel Seeley (NEB), 133-07; 5. Michael Farronato (MCA), 132-10; 6. Jacob Palfreyman (WYA), 120-03; 7. Zach Barnes (MTV), 117-04; 8. Zach Belles (SAYRE), 117-00. 1,600: 1. Port Habalar (SW), 4:30.31; 2. Owen Cummings (WILL), 4:34.25; 3. Logan Strawser (EJ), 4:35.25; 4. Kyle Anthony (ATH), 4:36.93; 5. Joshua Woodley (BLOOM), 4:39.78; 6. Joshua Lamey (NORTH), 4:46.40; 7. Noah Shedden (NP), 4:46.45; 8. Eli Swan (MW), 4:46.64. Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali (LOY), 43-00.5; 2. Jake Davis (SC), 41-11.50; 3. Logan Lambert (TOW), 41-03; 4. Andrew Reed (LOY), 40-07.50; 5. Alex Morrison (SC), 40-07; 6. Nathan McCormack (WR), 40-04.25; 7. Pedro Feliciano (MCA), 39-06.50; 8. Mike Widom (BLOOM), 39-05. 4x100: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.51; 2. Wellsboro, 44.69; 3. Mount Carmel, 45.36; 4. Wyalusing, 45.41; 5. Milton, 45.55; 6. East Juniata, 46.41; 7. Central Columbia, 46.68; Athens, 46.92. 400: 1. Gavin Garcia (SC), 50.57; 2. Ronan Serrano (BLOOM), 50.87; 3. Keanu Singh (LOY), 51.58; 4. Ridge Spencer (TROY), 51.82; 5. Hayden Swinehart (SW), 51.58; 6. Nathaniel Long (MCA), 51.88; 7. Caleb Seeger (EJ), 52.36; 8. Owen Solomon (MW), 52.73. 300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 39.95; 2. Rowan Smith (EJ), 41.54; 3. Ben Robinson (MONT), 41.69; 4. Duncan Kerr (WILL), 42.22; 5. Dustin Hagin (TROY), 42.60; 6. Coy Shaffer (EJ), 42.82; 7. Samuel Rudy (WELL), 43.81; 8. Will Burdett (LOY), 43.94. 200: Braeden Wisloski (SC), 21.95; 2. Nasir Heard (BLOOM), 22.39; 3. Chris Aviles (MIL), 22.81 (SQ); 4. Kashawn Cameron (WYA), 23.03; 5. Joseph Grab (WELL), 23.16; 6. Ridge Spencer (TROY), 23.38; 7. Jack Poirier (WELL), 23.51; 8. Tristen Stelene (MTV), 23.66. 800: 1. Quaid Molino (SW), 1:59.98; 2. Seth Neal (WILL), 2:02.84; 3. Logan Long (HUGH), 2:03.08; 4. Nathan Barnett (MIL), 2:03.59; 5. Derek Lawler (MCA), 2:04.38; 6. Justin Hiduk (WYA), 2:06.04; 7. Kyle Anthony (ATH), 2:06.07; 8. Brody Bender (MIL), 2:06.23. Pole Vault: 1. Brayden Mckibben (MTV), 13-00; 2. Aaron Williams (BLOOM), 12-06; 3. Kaden Majcher (WR), 12-06; 4. Bryce Eberhart (MTV), 12-06; 5. Max Kennel (WR), 12-00; 6. Boddy Benjamin (SAYRE), 11-06; 7. Brett Mercer (CC), 11-06; 8. Mitchell Mosier (TOW), 11-06. Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley (MCA), 48-02.75; 2. Garrett Carter (CC), 46-11; 3. Asher Ellis (ATH), 46-11; 4. Cole Goodwin (MIL), 45-06.25; 5. Gavin Farquharson (MTV), 45-02; 6. Jacob Palfreyman (WYA), 43-04; 7. Brayden Brown (MTV), 42-08; 8. Nolan Miller (MIL), 42-06.25. 4X400: 1. Athens, 3:41.91; 2. East Juniata, 3:43.20; 3. Williamson, 3:44.52; 4. Sayre, 3:46.41; 5. Canton, 3:47.06; 6. Wyalusing, 3:54.25; 7. Northumberland Christian, 3:56.64; 8. Towanda, 4:02.34.