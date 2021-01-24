The Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday — a milestone moment and halfway marker in a 100-year compact kicked off in early 1971.
“The compact was signed by President Richard Nixon on Christmas Eve of 1970, with an effective date of 30 days later,” said SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “The commission is a partnership between three states (Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland) and the federal government to cooperatively manage the water-based resources.”
By law, the commission consists of the governors of each of the three states and the president — and then each of those people appoints someone to serve on his/her behalf.
“For five decades the Susquehanna River Basin Commission has worked as a partnership in balancing the needs of communities with larger state and federal goals, for the overall benefit of all involved,” said Aneca Y. Atkinson, Deputy Secretary for the Office of Water Programs in the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. “Today, thanks in part to the efforts of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and its members, we see cleaner water and healthier communities throughout the watershed.”
The SRBC’s staff of approximately 65 professionals review water-usage proposals, collecting data and gathering feedback on each request. The team consists of on-staff specialists such as engineers, hydrologists, chemists, biologists, ecologists, data specialists — to organize and analyze collected information — and attorneys.
“We look at each request based on how much water is being requested, where it is and what the source of water is. We look at other water use that is occurring in the area. We look at how the demand relates to what may be available in the area or not available, like during a drought,” said Dehoff. “We reach out and coordinate with partner agencies such as the Department of Environmental Protection and the (Pennsylvania) Fish and Boat Commission. We also put out information to the public, sharing what is proposed, and to gather input the public may have.”
When that process is finished, SRBC staff takes the composite information and expert recommendations to the commissioners, and they decide whether to proceed with approval.
“There can be different viewpoints along the way, along with different experiences. Some people have differing views on how much water is available, or how much water is being used by a particular industry or even a different perspective on what one million gallons of water looks like,” said Dehoff. “There is a lot to balance, but it all comes down to science, which is where we rely most heavily in developing recommendations.
“What does the science tell us about the resource and the potential availability of water and the potential impacts of using some of that water? What does it tell us about what happens to that water — is it entirely consumed in the product or does some of it return? And if so, where does it return?”
The SRBC received its first test very early in the 100-year compact. A year after its founding in 1971, Hurricane Agnes devastated the Susquehanna River basin.
“That led to the SRBC taking the lead role in warnings and forecasts capabilities. We also developed the first inundation maps that showed flooded areas that correlate to a forecast that is being issued,” he said.
Also early in its tenure, the SRBC developed routine water quality monitoring, looking at nutrients and sediments to best inform officials in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland about impairments on the river and how to address them.
“It included covering areas where fracking was occurring so we could track any impacts from that activity,” said Dehoff. “More lately, we’ve expanded that to other areas of the basin.”
According to Dehoff, the SRBC played a key role in restoration for some of the legacy coal mining issues, relocating resources to treat and restore waterways, “so now we are seeing wild trout in streams that supported no life at all in 100 years.”
The group is also involved in developing water use policies so individual and business needs can be met while also covering the needs of the ecosystem, Dehoff added.
“We have been an important leader at times in areas where leadership was needed while staying on the cutting edge of technology,” he said.
Looking ahead to the remaining 50 years of the SRBC compact, Dehoff and his team recently released a new comprehensive plan that will guide the commission’s activities. He urged everyone to take some time to review the plan before Feb. 19, and offer feedback on how they can best make changes and serve the greater river basin.
“That revised plan looks at things we think are appropriate roles for the commission, things that are needed in the basin in the coming decades,” he said.
The four key areas the commission is focused on in the coming years include:
1. Water supply. “What do we need to do to insure there are appropriate supplies of water?” said Dehoff.
2. Water quality. “We know there are impairments out there. What can the commission do to address those impairments?” Dehoff said.
3. Floods and droughts. “We know they are coming; we just don’t know when and how bad they will be. We have a role in helping communities increase their resiliency and be prepared for those events,” Dehoff said.
4. Watershed management. “The interaction between land and water is so important to things like storm water management and groundwater recharge,” Dehoff said.
Over those areas, Dehoff mentioned that there are three overarching considerations that can’t be ignored.
“That includes the use of data and technology, which helps drive much of what we do. Second is climate change, and how that will impact our activities,” he said. “The third is environmental justice — recognizing there are underserved communities that have had some inequalities in the past to accessing clean water and recreational activities.”
As with each element of the SRBC, Dehoff urges public interaction — not only on the proposed comprehensive plan, but also in discussing permit requests, and helping experts develop the best recommendations to give commissioners at their quarterly meetings.
“The phone lines are always open, and we also have a very robust website that keeps people informed of what is coming before commissioners each quarterly meeting. We encourage people to take advantage of the public commenting periods for various water use requests,” he said. “We are also on social media, particularly Twitter. I would encourage people to follow us there. We also, through these forums, announce reports that detail the work we are doing and the information we are collecting in the basin.”