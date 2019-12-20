STATE COLLEGE — Early Wednesday morning, while many in Happy Valley remained deep in slumber, Penn State’s recruiting staff trickled into the Lasch Football Building well before the sun peeked over Mount Nittany.
As Penn State’s coaches prepared to welcome their newest football members from the class of 2020, those responsible for logging countless hours behind the scenes to pull it all together joined to facilitate the day’s activities as they unfolded.
“I walked in the building at like six o’clock (a.m.),” said Eric Thatcher, a Penn State assistant recruiting coordinator. “I just got done talking to Destiny (Rodriguez). Destiny (a Penn State recruiting coordinator) said she only got about 45 minutes of sleep (Tuesday) night. She’s the guru; she’s the hero right now.”
Penn State’s football athletic department includes eight recruiting coordinators and nearly 30 interns. Together, they work in concert. They collaborate on recruitment correspondence. They digitally produce cutting-edge themed graphics and videos. They determine which type of official visits a particular recruit would be better suited to have.
They are, in essence, the invisible hand that keeps Penn State’s talent pipeline flowing and well-stocked.
Their job is to make sure prospects and their families are comfortable throughout the entire recruitment process, and they work to ensure the experience is as informative and as smooth as possible.
“Unofficial and official (visits), we kind of do different things,” said Rodriguez. “It’s dependent on how many times the recruit has been on campus, if mom and dad have been on campus often. I send out a survey, and I ask, for an official visit, what are your favorite foods? What are your favorite snacks? What are you interested in studying? What are the things you feel like we need to hit on on this visit?”
Rodriguez first worked with Penn State’s football staff as an intern five years ago. She joined the recruiting arm after graduation.
“I don’t think people realize — I didn’t realize — until I was in the program, how much time, how much care is put into everything we do,” Rodriguez said.
Not only did Rodriguez’s early experiences as an intern afford her the opportunity to comprehend the intricacies of the job, but she also said the experience lent itself to the importance of relationship-building.
That relationship-building between the staff and recruits doesn’t end on signing day.
“It’s so funny, I was looking at our team the other day, and I remember the seniors at the senior banquet when they were sophomores in high school,” said Dann Kabala, Penn State’s director of high school relations. “Now they’re seniors, and you’re like, ‘Wow. This goes fast.’”
Kabala said there’s a tight-knit bond among the staff, which isn’t surprising, given the amount of time it spends together.
“Our camaraderie is great,” Kabala said. “When one of us needs something, the other one jumps in. It’s just like a family. We spend so much time with each other. We have to have each other’s backs. You know, that’s what makes it special.”
Wednesday afternoon, after Coziah Izzard, the 27th and last commit officially signed, Penn State’s recruiting staff briefly exhaled and basked in the celebration that unfolded at the Lasch Football Building.
The demands are many, and the hours are countless, but watching it all successfully come together makes it worth it.
“We got that last call around 12:20, and as soon as it finished, it was like a weight off the shoulders,” Rodriguez said. “It’s exciting. You get sucked into the planning and the operations of it, so you don’t have many opportunities to take a breath and look around. So, in that moment, we were all hugging and celebrating, and it was like, ‘This is why we don’t sleep. This is why we’re doing all this for these guys.’”
During Wednesday’s signing day press conference, Penn State coach James Franklin thanked and acknowledged the efforts of his recruiting staff.
“They’re the best in the country, and all of them have great stories to tell,” Franklin said. “They’re unbelievable people, and they couldn’t be more valuable to our organization.”