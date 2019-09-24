MILTON — Even as her giddy teammates began surrounding her — and offering congratulations — Remi Stahl was the most surprised person on the field.
Yet while the Mifflinburg sophomore intended to shoot the ball from her wide-open spot some 25 yards out — especially since the clock was ticking toward the one-minute mark — she never anticipated her high-arching attempt would actually fall.
So when it did …
Stahl’s finish with 59.4 seconds remaining in regulation shattered a late tie and propelled Mifflinburg past Milton 3-2 in a back-and-forth Heartland Conference Division I girls’ soccer match Monday at Milton High School.
“I saw I had an open shot,” Stahl said of her first career game-winner. “Usually, I don’t shoot the ball and I just want one of my teammates to get on the end of it.”
Peyton Yocum and Olivia Walter also connected for the Wildcats (4-4-1, 3-3-1 HAC-I), while keeper Kristi Benfield finished with six saves — as Mifflinburg brought a sudden end to a bothersome three-game slide by rallying twice.
“This team has been resilient all season for me. We give up a goal and something lights a fire under these girls and we come right back,” first-year coach Erich Hankamer said.
“They always fight and give me everything they have.”
Morgan Reiner and Janae Bergey pocketed goals for the Black Panthers (4-5-0, 2-5-0), who came into Monday’s scrap hoping to avenge an earlier 1-0 setback.
While Bergey’s goal broke a 1-1 deadlock with 14:02 to play — a deep Kamryn Snyder punt put her a step behind the Mifflinburg defense — the speedy sophomore had a later opportunity with around seven minutes left that she slid past the left post.
Once the Wildcats regained their breath following a collective exhale, they promptly upped the energy level and pushed for the tying goal. And when Walter was able to bag a chip from the right flank with 3:53 to go, the game was even at 2-all.
Even more energized after finding an equalizer — at the same time, Milton seemed to be in a state of shock after yielding the lead — Hankamer’s driven Wildcats spent most of the next three minutes in the Black Panthers’ defensive third.
Eventually awarded a throw on the right boundary, the ball came in to Emily Walls. And when Walls spotted Stahl a few yards deeper on the field — yet all alone — she dropped the ball back. One well-struck shot later, the Wildcats were celebrating.
“It’s unfortunate, man,” Milton skipper Rod Harris said. “I don’t know why we can’t get the ball to bounce our way against this team.”
Although Harris exhorted his players during the break, reiterating the need to claim 50-50 balls and close the gap between the midfield and defense, the increased energy led to Reiner nodding home a Taylor Snyder service at 44:33.
Mifflinburg, however, retaliated 31 seconds later as Angelina Feliciano delivered a ball from the right wing toward the left post that Yocum easily slotted home.
Benfield kept the game locked up at 1-all by going to her left to slap away a Bergey direct with some 18 minutes to go that appeared ticketed for the upper right corner. In the first half, she parried a Leah Bergey strike over the crossbar.
“Kristi’s been a rock for us,” Hankamer said.
Well, Mifflinburg parlayed timely saves from its rock and Stahl’s finish into a positive result that halted a mid-season skid and pushed the Wildcats back to .500.
“Now that we’ve got a win under us, hopefully we’ll keep working and stay together as a team more,” Stahl said. “I feel like this win brought us together more.”
MIFFLINBURG 3, MILTON 2
Second half
Milt-Morgan Reiner (Taylor Snyder), 44:33; Miff-Peyton Yocum (Angelina Feliciano), 45:04; Milt-Janae Bergey (Kamryn Snyder), 65:58; Miff-Olivia Walter (ua), 76:07; Miff-Remi Stahl (Emily Walls), 79:00.
Shots: Milt 10-8. Corners: 6-6. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 6 saves; Milton (Kamryn Snyder), 5 saves.