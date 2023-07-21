LONG POND — It was the late evangelical preacher Robert Schuller who once said, “tough times never last, tough people do.’’
The early 1970s were a tumultuous time in America and the world.
The country was coming out of a recession brought on by an oil crisis. President Richard Nixon was embroiled in the Watergate scandal, the Vietnam War was still going on and Hurricane Agnes ravaged the East Coast.
Pocono Raceway co-founder Dr. Joseph “Doc” Mattioli was only a few years into his reign of owning the track, which used to be a spinach farm when all of this occurred.
The first stock-car race was sanctioned by the United States Auto Club and won by Richard Petty. Petty also won the first-ever NASCAR-sanctioned race in 1974. Indianapolis 500 winner Mark Donohue won the first-ever IndyCar race held there in 1973.
Through it all, Doc, and his wife Dr. Rose, struggled to keep the track going.
By the 1980 season, Doc was looking to sell the track.
When word of the pending sale reached NASCAR chairman Bill France Sr., he called Doc to meet with him in New York City.
France tried to talk Doc out of selling the track and to stick it out.
Doc was resistant to the idea. That’s when France pulled out his business car and wrote on the back of it:
“On the plains of hesitation lie the bleached bones of millions who when within the grasp of victory sat and waited and waiting died.”
From that moment on, Doc didn’t hesitate and with his wife Rose by his side and the support of the France family, he began to rework Pocono into what it is today.
This Sunday, when the field takes the green flag, it will mark 50 years of NASCAR at Pocono Raceway.
In the first 10 years of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono, the winners’ list would read like a who’s who of stock car racing with names like Petty, David Pearson, Benny Parsons, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Neil Bonnett and Bobby Allison.
“For the family, that changed the course of history,” Pocono Raceway president Ben May said about the quote on that business card.
“Doc and Rose were brilliant businesspeople; they were both doctors and Rose really cared about people. A lot of the staff knew Doc and Rose and they understand the culture here and the younger folks that have joined us are happy to learn it and jump on board. So that mix for us, I think, is what makes us successful.”
It was through the G.I. Bill that Doc enrolled at Temple University to become a dentist. That is where he met Rose in 1947.
Doc was a Corpsman in the United States Navy in World War II and saw action in the South Pacific.
The Mattiolis were married for 63 years when Doc passed away in 2012. Dr. Rose passed away in 2020 at 92.
“We always joke that we are just normal people trying to do right by other people,” May said. “There’s nothing overly complicated to our formula (for success) at Pocono Raceway. We use a lot of logic and a lot of data. On the logic side, our infield campgrounds have been sold out for three straight years.
“We have a huge playground and a dog park and none of that is overly fancy. It is just good fun for people. Conversely, for those without kids, we have nightly infield parties, bands and fireworks.”
The Mattiolis had a successful medical practice in Northeast Philadelphia for many years as Dr. Rose was a podiatrist. They were also grateful people who were very much involved in philanthropic efforts. Dr. Rose was credited with playing a vital role in allowing women into the garage area during a time when they were not welcomed.
As the only family-owned track in NASCAR, the changes to the track have come slowly over time including the latest improvement, the revitalized Paddock and Victory Lane area.
May noted that there are other projects pertaining to the overall improvements of the facility but declined to say what they have in the works. He also noted that the Air Show is something that could be coming back in 2025. This past May, the famed Blue Angles of the U.S. Navy performed at the show on Memorial Day weekend. The track continues to host The Stock Car Racing Experience and other attractions from May to late October.
According to May, the return of the IndyCar Series is not something that is on the radar.
“We have not had a conversation with the Penske group in a while,” May said. “I think it was some of the best racing we had, and unfortunately, two very sad things happened (the death of driver Justin Wilson and the crash that paralyzed promising young driver Robert Wickens).”
But the old turnip farm continues to produce racing excitement by some of the world’s greatest drivers.
Somewhere Doc, Rose and Bill France Sr. are smiling.
A little pep talk has helped keep the roar of engines alive in the Pocono Mountains for 50 years.