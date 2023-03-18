TULSA, Oklahoma — By the time half of Penn State’s starting lineup took the mat for the finals at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday night, the Nittany Lions had already secured their second team straight title and 10th in 12 years.
So Saturday night’s final session became about individual accomplishments.
Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks became three-time national champions for Penn State as the Nittany Lions ran away with the team title. They were joined by Pittsburgh senior Nino Bonaccorsi, who won his first crown, atop the podium.
Penn State also had three runners-up, including senior Roman Bravo-Young. Bravo-Young, a two-time NCAA champion, saw his 56-match win streak end in the final bout of his career at 133 pounds
Greg Kerkvliet and Levi Haines, both making their first finals, finished second.
Since coach Cael Sanderson arrived 14 seasons ago, Penn State has had 34 individual champions, including six combined from Starocci and Brooks, who each have eligibility remaining.
Tying a program record with eight All-Americans, the Nittany Lions rolled out 137.5 team points, well ahead of runner-up Iowa's 82.5
Starocci quickly took a 2-0 lead on Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the 174-pound final in a rematch of the Big Ten title bout. Late in the first period, Labriola looked to roll out for a late escape, but Starocci caught him for the fall with 12 seconds left in the first period for this third title.
The junior finishes the season 24-0 and 51-2 in his career.
In the next bout at 184, Brooks got a slick first-period single-leg takedown on top-seeded Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to take a 2-0 lead. Brooks got a second takedown seconds after Keckeisen escaped in the second period and led 4-1 after two.
Brooks picked up a penalty point and added a riding point for a 7-2 win, dominating for his third title in three years. He is 57-3 overall after a 17-1 season.
At 133, Cornell’s Vito Arujau dominated Bravo-Young, who had not lost since the Big Ten final in his sophomore year. He picked up three takedowns and two nearfall points in the third period in a commanding 10-3 win.
At heavyweight, Michigan’s Mason Parris, the top seed, edged Kerkvliet for the third time this year to cap a perfect season. Parris fought off an early single-leg from Kerkvliet, picking up a 2-0 lead when he dumped Kerkvliet in a fireman’s carry for a takedown.
Pittsburgh’s Nino Bonaccorsi won his first title, rallying past South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan for a 5-3 win. Bonaccorsi, who lost in the 2021 final, became3 Pitt's first wrestling national champion since current head coach Keith Gavin won an individual title at 174 pounds in 2008, to end the year a perfect 21-0.
The Nittany Lions had seven wrestlers finish in the top three after Beau Barlett and Shayne Van Ness rebounded from semifinal losses to finish third. Max Dean, a 2022 NCAA champion, wrestled his way back through the tough 197-pound bracket to finish seventh to become a four-time All-American.
Starting at 149 meant true freshman Levi Haines went out first at 157 against 2021 champ Austin O’Connor of North Carolina. After a scoreless first period, O’Connor, a sixth-year senior, rode Haines for the entire two minutes.
In the third, O’Connor picked up an escape and two takedowns, while shutting Haines down other than two escapes in a 6-2 win. Haines finishes the year 25-2.
Van Ness concluded his freshman season by winning third place at 149 pounds. The All-American claimed a 7-2 decision over Arizona State’s Kyle Parco during the third-place match to round out a 5-1 run during the three-day national tournament.
Bartlett earned a 4-1 decision over Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina to finish third at 141 pounds. Bartlett also went 5-1 in Tulsa.
Under Sanderson, Penn State has now won national titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. The program’s first national championship came in 1953 under Charlie Spiedel.
NCAA WRESTLING
DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOK CENTER, TULSA
Championship finals
125: Pat Glory, Princeton dec. Matt Ramos, Purdue, 4-1.
133: Vito Arujau, Cornell, dec. Roman Bravo-Young, 10-4.
141: Andrew Alirez, Northern Colorado, dec. Real Woods, Iowa, 6-4.
149: Yianni Diakomahlis, Cornell dec. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State, 4-2.
157: Austin O’Connor, North Carolina dec. Levi Haines, Penn State, 6-2,
165: Keegan O’Toole, Missouri, dec. David Carr, Iowa State, 8-2.
174: Carter Starocci, Penn State pinned Mikey Labriola, Nebraska, 2:48
184: Aaron Brooks, Penn State, dec. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa 7-2.
197: Nino Bonaccorsi, Pittsburgh, dec. Tanner Sloan, South Dakota State, 5-3.
285: Mason Parris, Michigan dec. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State, 5-1.