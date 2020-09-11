Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will have to wait a bit longer to return to the ice.
The Hockey Commissioners Association on Thursday officially announced a delay to the 2020 college hockey season for its member teams because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The HCA is the governing body for 11 Division I men’s and women’s hockey teams.
“Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed,” the HCA said in a statement. “Each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually. We look forward to our players and fans enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”
Penn State’s men’s hockey team competes in the seven-team Big Ten, which includes Notre Dame. The Penn State women play in the six-team College Hockey America Conference, the lone Division I league in the NCAA.
The Nittany Lion men in 2019 claimed the Big Ten regular-season crown after compiling a 12-8-4 conference record and going 20-10-4 overall. As the No. 1 seed entering the Big Ten tournament, Penn State was scheduled to host Minnesota in Game No. 2 of the conference semifinals on March 14 before the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Penn State women went 13-15-8 overall and 7-8-5 in league play during the 2019 season. The Nittany Lions went 2-1 in their final three games of the regular season and claimed a 4-1 win against Rochester Institute of Technology in the first round of the CHA tournament. Their season ended one game later against Mercyhurst University.
Battle returns as assistant
Penn State men's basketball's all-time leading scorer is back in Happy Valley as an assistant.
The Nittany Lions on Thursday announced former standout Talor Battle has joined the program’s coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season.
Battle — a three-time team captain — scored 2,213 points during his time at Penn State, and was a member of the 2009 Nittany Lions team that claimed the NIT championship.
"Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success," Penn State coach Pat Chambers said in a statement. "His experiences at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes."
In addition to scoring the most points in school history, Battle also earned Associated Press honorable mention honors and garnered accolades on the All-Big Ten Tournament team during the 2011 season.
Battle played professionally overseas for seven years following his graduation in 2011. The former Penn State guard was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection on two occasions.
Penn State went 21-10 last season and was poised to be selected to play in the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Football, men’s basketball not among impacted teams
Wednesday’s announcement of 48 positive COVID-19 tests (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) for Penn State student-athletes not only marked the highest one-week increase the school has experienced since it began releasing results in July, but it also prompted the halt of activities for several sports teams.
While Penn State didn’t specify which teams are impacted by the shuttering of activities, spokespersons for Penn State football and men’s basketball confirmed both teams are progressing with their offseason workouts.
A spokesman for Penn State football said the team proceeded with weight-training activities and practice on Thursday.
Penn State men’s hockey team on Wednesday afternoon posted two videos of players working out inside of the team’s weightlifting facility.
The Big Ten in August postponed the fall sports season — including football — for its 14 programs because of coronavirus concerns.