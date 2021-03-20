Last year, Pennsylvania's Fish and Boat Commission awarded 14 grants to help boost education-related outdoor activities across Pennsylvania among current, past and future anglers and boaters. The R3 Education Grant Program is designed to recruit, retain and reactivate anglers and boaters across the state by increasing the number of learning opportunities.
One of those grants was used to create a new program in Northumberland County. The Helping Engage our River's Youth with Nature program — HERYN, pronounced like "heron" — will connect young people with outdoor experiences through hands-on fishing and kayaking instruction in what instructors call a fun and safe environment.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is overseeing the free program as the grantee.
The program will run for six consecutive days — from June 21-26. Over the course of the program, 72 Valley residents in the "targeted 10-13 age group" — a dozen each day — will get hands-on instruction and experiences with kayaking and fishing. The participants will be divided into two groups of six, with each group alternating each hour between kayaking and fishing instruction for a total of three hours in each program area.
So far 36 of the 72 spots are accounted for. The course will be held at the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground located in New Columbia in Union County. Register online at http://www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/heryn-program.html.
"Our goal is to develop a vested interest in our river-based resources for the next generation of environmental stewards," said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Executive Director John Zaktansky. "I remember the sense of independence I felt when I first started catching fish on my own, and the therapeutic aspect of conquering the fears of first learning to kayak. We want to provide those experiences for other young people who may not have the opportunity to otherwise."
"I really like the program. It is well-rounded," said one of the instructors, Jolene Connelly, who will work with the kayakers. "Some time will be spent on the water, time will be spent fishing. The plan is to go all the way, catching some fish and even making a meal. It's designed to come full-circle."
Connelly's expertise comes with kayaking. A middle school English teacher by day, Connelly is a former level 3 American Canoe Association River Kayaking instructor, which means she can teach everything up to Class 2 whitewater. The HERYN attendees won't be hitting any waters that rough, but rather many will be introduced to the water for the first time. Connelly is also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.
"It's important they get the youth out there," she said. "There is a lot this program can offer."
Mifflinburg High School principal Casey Megargle will also be one of the instructors. Megargle, who owns a lure shop in Turbotville along with his principal duties, will be teaching hands-on fishing techniques.
"This presents a pretty good opportunity for kids in our area to get a chance at some new things," he said. "Hunting and fishing license sales have been on the decline over the years. I'm not sure why we are seeing the decline; maybe kids just have more things going on. When I was a kid we were always outdoors. Whatever we did as a family was outside."
Megargle said he plans to tackle some basics with the youth attending the camp, including tying knots and teaching them how to cast.
"Because we don't know the skill level of the kids, we'll be teaching some pretty basic stuff," he said. "But with only 12 kids, it gives us an opportunity to really personalize the experience.
Zaktanksy and John "Toast" Oast — founder of the Pennsylvania Kayak Fishing Association (PKFA.org) and the Williamsburg Kayak Fishing Association (WKFA.org) in Virginia — round out the instructors.
Zaktansky said one of the goals of the program is to potentially expand by offering program days in different regions of the watershed, from Clearfield and State College to the west to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the east and from our region up to the New York border.