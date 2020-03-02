The Daily Item
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) announced the sites and times for the opening round of the state playoffs this weekend.
Shamokin High School and Milton High School will both be busy this weekend.
On Friday, Shamokin will host a tripleheader. Action begins at 5 p.m. when District 4 Class 2A girls champion Mount Carmel (20-5) will face District 9 third-place team Clarion (15-10).
The second game will pit District 4 Class 3A girls champion Bloomsburg (21-5) against Holy Redeemer (20-6) — the District 2 third-place team. Bloomsburg won the school’s first district girls title, and beat the three other District 4 champions (Danville, Mount Carmel and Northumberland Christian) during the regular season.
The final game at Shamokin will see District 4 Class 4A boys runner-up Danville (20-7) face the District 11 third-place team Tamaqua (19-7) at 8 p.m.
Milton will host a Class A boys doubleheader on Friday. District 4 runner-up Northumberland Christian (13-8) will play District 3 third-place Lancaster County Christian (17-7) at 6 p.m., while District 4 champion St. John Neumann (21-4) will play District 3 fifth-place Conestoga Christian (17-10) at 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood (15-12) will also be in action in Class A boys on Friday night. The Wildcats travel to face District 1 champion Chester Charter (18-5) at 6 p.m. at Coatsville High School.
The Southern Columbia girls team will play on Friday as well in the Class 2A playoffs. The Tigers (15-10) will play District 11 champion Mahanoy Area (20-5) at 6 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville.
Shamokin will host another tripleheader on Saturday afternoon. Action kicks off with Class 3A boys basketball where District 4 runner-up Central Columbia (19-6) will face District 2 runner-up Riverside (16-9) at 1 p.m.
District 4 Class 2A boys champion Bloomsburg (18-7) will play District 2 runner-up Mountain View (13-11) at 2:30 p.m.
The District 4 Class 4A girls champion Danville (24-3) will play District 2 third-place Berwick (16-9) at 4 p.m. to cap off the day.
Once again, Milton will host a Class A doubleheader, this time on the girls side. District 4 runner-up Millville (19-6) will face District 3 third-place Christian School of York (24-3) at 1 p.m. District 4 champion Northumberland Christian (18-4) will play District 1 third-place Faith Christian (19-5) at 2 p.m.
Four other teams are also in action on Saturday.
In Class A girls basketball, District 3 runner-up Greewood (20-7) will play District 1 fourth-place Morrisville (12-13) at 1 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School.
In Class 2A boys, District 3 runner-up Millersburg (18-6) will face District 4 runner-up Wyalusing (18-7) at 2:30 p.m. at Towanda High School.
In Class 3A boys, District 4 third-place Warrior Run (15-10) will face District 6 champion Richland (17-7) at 2:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School.
In Class 4A girls, District 4 third-place Shamokin (16-9) will face District 2 runner-up Dallas (22-5) at 2:30 p.m. at Wilkes University.