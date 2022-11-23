football

STATE RANKINGS

Pennlive.com

Eric F. Epler pennlive.com (TNS)

CLASS 6A

Rank, team (Dist);Rec;Pv

1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) – 9-1 – 1

2. Garnet Valley (1) – 12-0 – 2

3. State College (6) – 12-0 – 3

4. North Allegheny (7) — 11-1 – 4

5. Harrisburg (3) — 9-2 – 5

6. Parkland (11) — 9-4 – 10

7. Manheim Township (3) — 9-3 – NR

8. Central Bucks West (1) — 9-4 – NR

9. Perkiomen Valley (1) — 11-2 – 7

10. Bethlehem Freedom (11) — 10-3 – 9

Honorable mention: Central York (3) 10-2, Downingtown East (1) 9-4, Emmaus (11) 10-2, Hempfield (3) 9-3, McDowell (10) 10-3.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Upper Dublin (1) – 13-0 – 1

2. Exeter Township (3) – 12-0 – 2

3. Imhotep Charter (12) – 8-2 – 3

4. Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-2 – 5

5. Pine-Richland (7) — 10-3 – 10

6. West Chester Rustin (1) — 11-1 – NR

7. Cocalico (3) — 9-4 – NR

8. Strath Haven (1) — 12-1 – 4

9. Roman Catholic (12) — 8-3 – 6

10. Whitehall (11) — 8-5 – NR

Honorable mention: Northern York (3) 8-5, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 10-3, Solanco (3) 11-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 10-3.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Aliquippa (7) – 11-0 – 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 10-1 – 2

3. Meadville (10) — 12-1 – 4

4. Central Valley (7) – 11-1 – 5

5. Manheim Central (3) — 11-1 – 6

6. Allentown C.C. (11) — 8-5 – NR

7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) — 11-1 – 8

8. Jersey Shore (4) — 12-1 – 3

9. Crestwood (2) — 12-1 – 10

10. McKeesport (7) — 11-2 – 7

Honorable mention: Interboro (1) 10-3, Juniata (6) 8-4, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 9-3, Thomas Jefferson (7) 8-4.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Wyomissing (3) – 12-0 – 1

2. Danville (4) – 12-0 – 2

3. Belle Vernon (7) – 9-2 – 3

4. Avonworth (7) — 11-1 – 5

5. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 11-2 – 6

6. Central Martinsburg (6) — 11-2 – 10

7. Grove City (9) — 9-3 – NR

8. Loyalsock (4) — 11-2 – 4

9. Neumann-Goretti (12) — 8-3 – NR

10. North Schuylkill (11) — 10-3 – 9

Honorable mention: Clearfield (9) 8-4, Freeport (7) 10-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 9-3, West Perry (3) 11-2.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Farrell (10) – 10-1 – 1

2. Steel Valley (7) — 11-0 – 4

3. Beaver Falls (7) — 11-1 – 5

4. Westinghouse (8) — 12-0 – 6

5. Trinity (3) — 9-4 – 9

6. Southern Columbia (4) — 10-3 – 10

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) — 10-3 – NR

8. Executive Education (11) — 8-3 – NR

9. Mount Carmel (4) – 12-1 – 2

10. Lakeland (2) – 12-1 – 3

Honorable mention: Central Clarion (9) 10-2, Neshannock (7) 11-2, Penns Valley (6) 10-3, Sharpsville (10) 9-3, Sto-Rox (7) 9-3.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Canton (4) – 11-1 – 1

2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 11-1 – 2

3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 12-1 – 3

4. Reynolds (10) – 11-1 – 4

5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 12-1 – 6

6. Port Allegany (9) — 11-1 – 9

7. Northern Cambria (6) — 10-3 – 10

8. Eisenhower (10) — 11-1 – 5

9. Union Area (7) — 10-3 – NR

10. Penns Manor (6) — 11-2 – 8

Honorable mention: Brockway (9) 8-5, Muncy (4) 10-1, Rochester (7) 7-5, South Side Area (7), 11-2, Windber (5) 11-2.

