football
STATE RANKINGS
Eric F. Epler pennlive.com (TNS)
CLASS 6A
Rank, team (Dist);Rec;Pv
1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) – 9-1 – 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) – 12-0 – 2
3. State College (6) – 12-0 – 3
4. North Allegheny (7) — 11-1 – 4
5. Harrisburg (3) — 9-2 – 5
6. Parkland (11) — 9-4 – 10
7. Manheim Township (3) — 9-3 – NR
8. Central Bucks West (1) — 9-4 – NR
9. Perkiomen Valley (1) — 11-2 – 7
10. Bethlehem Freedom (11) — 10-3 – 9
Honorable mention: Central York (3) 10-2, Downingtown East (1) 9-4, Emmaus (11) 10-2, Hempfield (3) 9-3, McDowell (10) 10-3.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Upper Dublin (1) – 13-0 – 1
2. Exeter Township (3) – 12-0 – 2
3. Imhotep Charter (12) – 8-2 – 3
4. Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-2 – 5
5. Pine-Richland (7) — 10-3 – 10
6. West Chester Rustin (1) — 11-1 – NR
7. Cocalico (3) — 9-4 – NR
8. Strath Haven (1) — 12-1 – 4
9. Roman Catholic (12) — 8-3 – 6
10. Whitehall (11) — 8-5 – NR
Honorable mention: Northern York (3) 8-5, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 10-3, Solanco (3) 11-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 10-3.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Aliquippa (7) – 11-0 – 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 10-1 – 2
3. Meadville (10) — 12-1 – 4
4. Central Valley (7) – 11-1 – 5
5. Manheim Central (3) — 11-1 – 6
6. Allentown C.C. (11) — 8-5 – NR
7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) — 11-1 – 8
8. Jersey Shore (4) — 12-1 – 3
9. Crestwood (2) — 12-1 – 10
10. McKeesport (7) — 11-2 – 7
Honorable mention: Interboro (1) 10-3, Juniata (6) 8-4, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 9-3, Thomas Jefferson (7) 8-4.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Wyomissing (3) – 12-0 – 1
2. Danville (4) – 12-0 – 2
3. Belle Vernon (7) – 9-2 – 3
4. Avonworth (7) — 11-1 – 5
5. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 11-2 – 6
6. Central Martinsburg (6) — 11-2 – 10
7. Grove City (9) — 9-3 – NR
8. Loyalsock (4) — 11-2 – 4
9. Neumann-Goretti (12) — 8-3 – NR
10. North Schuylkill (11) — 10-3 – 9
Honorable mention: Clearfield (9) 8-4, Freeport (7) 10-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 9-3, West Perry (3) 11-2.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Farrell (10) – 10-1 – 1
2. Steel Valley (7) — 11-0 – 4
3. Beaver Falls (7) — 11-1 – 5
4. Westinghouse (8) — 12-0 – 6
5. Trinity (3) — 9-4 – 9
6. Southern Columbia (4) — 10-3 – 10
7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) — 10-3 – NR
8. Executive Education (11) — 8-3 – NR
9. Mount Carmel (4) – 12-1 – 2
10. Lakeland (2) – 12-1 – 3
Honorable mention: Central Clarion (9) 10-2, Neshannock (7) 11-2, Penns Valley (6) 10-3, Sharpsville (10) 9-3, Sto-Rox (7) 9-3.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Canton (4) – 11-1 – 1
2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 11-1 – 2
3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 12-1 – 3
4. Reynolds (10) – 11-1 – 4
5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 12-1 – 6
6. Port Allegany (9) — 11-1 – 9
7. Northern Cambria (6) — 10-3 – 10
8. Eisenhower (10) — 11-1 – 5
9. Union Area (7) — 10-3 – NR
10. Penns Manor (6) — 11-2 – 8
Honorable mention: Brockway (9) 8-5, Muncy (4) 10-1, Rochester (7) 7-5, South Side Area (7), 11-2, Windber (5) 11-2.