HIGH SCHOOL
STATE RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) – 2-1 – 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) – 4-0 – 2
3. Emmaus (11) — 4-0 – 4
4. State College (6) – 4-0 – 5
5. North Allegheny (7) — 4-0 – 6
6. Coatesville (1) — 4-0 – 7
7. Cumberland Valley (3) — 4-0 – 8
8. Manheim Township (3) — 3-1 – 9
9. Harrisburg (3) – 2-1 – 10
10. McDowell (10) — 3-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Central Bucks East (1) 4-0, Central York (3) 3-1, Downingtown East (1) 3-1, Hazleton (2) 4-0, Mt. Lebanon (7) 2-2.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Upper Dublin (1) – 4-0 – 2
2. Imhotep Charter (12) – 1-2 – 1
3. Exeter Township (3) – 4-0 – 4
4. Cathedral Prep (10) – 3-1 – 5
5. Roman Catholic (12) — 4-0 – 6
6. Penn Hills (7) – 3-1 – 7
7. Strath Haven (1) — 4-0 – 9
8. Upper St. Clair (7) — 4-0 – 10
9. Penn-Trafford (7) — 3-1 – NR
10. Peters Township (7) — 4-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Archbishop Wood (12) 1-1, Chester (1) 4-0, Great Valley (1) 4-0, Solanco (3) 4-0.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Aliquippa (7) – 3-0 – 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 2-1 – 2
3. Jersey Shore (4) – 4-0 – 3
4. Central Valley (7) – 4-0 – 4
5. Allentown C.C. (11) – 3-1 – 5
6. Thomas Jefferson (7) – 3-1 – 6
7. Meadville (10) – 4-0 – 7
8. McKeesport (7) – 4-0 – 8
9. Manheim Central (3) — 4-0 – 9
10. Pope John Paul II (1) — 4-0 – 10
Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 3-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-1, Dallas (2) 4-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 3-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-0.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Wyomissing (3) – 4-0 – 1
2. Danville (4) – 4-0 – 3
3. Oil City (10) — 4-0 – 6
4. Elizabeth Forward (7) – 4-0 – 4
5. Belle Vernon (7) – 1-2 – 2
6. Loyalsock (4) — 3-1 – 5
7. Avonworth (7) — 3-1 – 7
8. Penn Cambria (6) — 4-0 – 8
9. Lancaster Catholic (3) — 4-0 – 9
10. North Schuylkill (11) — 3-1 – 10
Teams to watch: Hamburg (3) 4-0, Neumann-Goretti (12) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-1,
Tyrone (6) 4-0, West Perry (3) 4-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Farrell (10) – 3-1 – 1
2. Mount Carmel (4) – 4-0 – 2
3. Southern Columbia (4) – 3-1 – 3
4. Richland Township (6) – 4-0 – 4
5. Lakeland (2) – 4-0 – 5
6. Sharpsville (10) — 4-0 – 6
7. Steel Valley (7) — 3-0 – 7
8. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 4-0 – 9
9. Bedford (5) — 4-0 – NR
10. Beaver Falls (7) — 3-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 2-2, Neshannock (7) 4-0, Serra Catholic (7) 3-1, Westinghouse (8) 4-0, Wilmington (10) 3-1.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Canton (4) – 4-0 – 1
2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 2-1 – 2
3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 3-1 – 3
4. OLSH (7) – 4-0 – 4
5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 4-0 – 5
6. Tri-Valley (11) — 4-0 – 6
7. Reynolds (10) – 3-1 – 7
8. Muncy (4) – 3-0 – 8
9. Redbank Valley (9) — 4-0 – 9
10. Windber (5) — 4-0 – 10
Teams to watch: Eisenhower (10) 4-0, Leechburg (7) 3-1, Northern Bedford (5) 4-0, Penns Manor (6) 4-0, Rochester (7) 2-1.
