STATE RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) – 2-1 – 1

2. Garnet Valley (1) – 4-0 – 2

3. Emmaus (11) — 4-0 – 4

4. State College (6) – 4-0 – 5

5. North Allegheny (7) — 4-0 – 6

6. Coatesville (1) — 4-0 – 7

7. Cumberland Valley (3) — 4-0 – 8

8. Manheim Township (3) — 3-1 – 9

9. Harrisburg (3) – 2-1 – 10

10. McDowell (10) — 3-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Central Bucks East (1) 4-0, Central York (3) 3-1, Downingtown East (1) 3-1, Hazleton (2) 4-0, Mt. Lebanon (7) 2-2.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Upper Dublin (1) – 4-0 – 2

2. Imhotep Charter (12) – 1-2 – 1

3. Exeter Township (3) – 4-0 – 4

4. Cathedral Prep (10) – 3-1 – 5

5. Roman Catholic (12) — 4-0 – 6

6. Penn Hills (7) – 3-1 – 7

7. Strath Haven (1) — 4-0 – 9

8. Upper St. Clair (7) — 4-0 – 10

9. Penn-Trafford (7) — 3-1 – NR

10. Peters Township (7) — 4-0 – NR

Teams to watch: Archbishop Wood (12) 1-1, Chester (1) 4-0, Great Valley (1) 4-0, Solanco (3) 4-0.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Aliquippa (7) – 3-0 – 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 2-1 – 2

3. Jersey Shore (4) – 4-0 – 3

4. Central Valley (7) – 4-0 – 4

5. Allentown C.C. (11) – 3-1 – 5

6. Thomas Jefferson (7) – 3-1 – 6

7. Meadville (10) – 4-0 – 7

8. McKeesport (7) – 4-0 – 8

9. Manheim Central (3) — 4-0 – 9

10. Pope John Paul II (1) — 4-0 – 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 3-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-1, Dallas (2) 4-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 3-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-0.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Wyomissing (3) – 4-0 – 1

2. Danville (4) – 4-0 – 3

3. Oil City (10) — 4-0 – 6

4. Elizabeth Forward (7) – 4-0 – 4

5. Belle Vernon (7) – 1-2 – 2

6. Loyalsock (4) — 3-1 – 5

7. Avonworth (7) — 3-1 – 7

8. Penn Cambria (6) — 4-0 – 8

9. Lancaster Catholic (3) — 4-0 – 9

10. North Schuylkill (11) — 3-1 – 10

Teams to watch: Hamburg (3) 4-0, Neumann-Goretti (12) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-1,

Tyrone (6) 4-0, West Perry (3) 4-0.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Farrell (10) – 3-1 – 1

2. Mount Carmel (4) – 4-0 – 2

3. Southern Columbia (4) – 3-1 – 3

4. Richland Township (6) – 4-0 – 4

5. Lakeland (2) – 4-0 – 5

6. Sharpsville (10) — 4-0 – 6

7. Steel Valley (7) — 3-0 – 7

8. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 4-0 – 9

9. Bedford (5) — 4-0 – NR

10. Beaver Falls (7) — 3-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 2-2, Neshannock (7) 4-0, Serra Catholic (7) 3-1, Westinghouse (8) 4-0, Wilmington (10) 3-1.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Canton (4) – 4-0 – 1

2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 2-1 – 2

3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 3-1 – 3

4. OLSH (7) – 4-0 – 4

5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 4-0 – 5

6. Tri-Valley (11) — 4-0 – 6

7. Reynolds (10) – 3-1 – 7

8. Muncy (4) – 3-0 – 8

9. Redbank Valley (9) — 4-0 – 9

10. Windber (5) — 4-0 – 10

Teams to watch: Eisenhower (10) 4-0, Leechburg (7) 3-1, Northern Bedford (5) 4-0, Penns Manor (6) 4-0, Rochester (7) 2-1.

