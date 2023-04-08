The Daily Item
Good luck finding a weak spot on The Daily Item’s 2023 Wrestling All-Star team, one that features 14 wrestlers who combined to win more than 500 matches, six section titles and eight district titles.
Led by Wrestlers of the Year Kaden Milheim and Cade Wirnsberger, The Daily Item’s first team features wrestlers from eight different Valley schools. Warrior Run — District 4’s team and tournament champions — leads the way with four first-team picks. Midd-West, Shikellamy and Meadowbrook Christian each have two, while Lewisburg, Milton, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove have one each.
The squad features four state runners-up — Wirnsberger, Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim and Cameron Milheim, and Midd-West’s Conner Heckman — and two other state medalists.
Warrior Run’s first-team picks include the three Milheim brothers and Cole Shupp.
Freshman Reagan Milheim was a state runner-up at 139 pounds, winning section and district titles. He was second at regionals and finished 48-5 with 25 pins. Cameron Milheim medaled for the second time in his career at states, finishing as the state runner-up at 152. He was in the postseason bracket as two-time state champion Conner Harer of Montgomery each week, finishing as the section, district, regional and state runner-up. He finished the year 44-8 with six losses to Harer. He has won 85 matches in his first two seasons.
Shupp, a junior, qualified for states for the first time. He was second at sections, districts and regionals. He won 32 bouts.
Shikellamy’s two honorees are District 4/9 3A champion Alex Reed at 114 and Northwest Regional champ Mason Rebuck at 215. Reed finished the year 33-8, qualifying for states as the regional runner-up, Rebuck was also a first-time state qualifier and finished the year with 34 wins, including 29 falls.
Midd-West’s two first-team honorees turned in stellar seasons. Senior Conner Heckman was a state runner-up at 133 pounds after closing his career with a 39-4 record. He beat returning state champion Scott Johnson of Muncy in the PIAA semifinals. He won the section title and finished second to Johnson at districts. He finished his stellar career 151-27. Heckman is joined on the first team by sophomore Matt Smith, the selection at 127 pounds. Smith, a two-time section champion, won section, district and regional titles and finished the year 35-8.
Mifflinburg heavyweight Emmanual Ulrich lost just one time all season and finished third at states for the second consecutive year. The American University commit finished his career with a 134-20 mark — 34-1 this year — with three section and district titles and two regional crowns.
Meadowbrook freshman Max Wirnsberger finished seventh at states for the Lions in his first year of varsity wrestling at 121 pounds. He finished 45-8 with 24 bonus-point victories, including 18 pins.
Milton’s Alex Hoffman was a section and District 4 2A champion at 160 pounds. He qualified for states as the regional runner-up and finished the season 33-10.
At 189 pounds, Selinsgrove junior Tucker Teats is the Seals’ first-team representative. Teats, who was injured after leading his opening bout at states, was second at districts and regionals in Class 3A. He finished 30-13 for the second year in a row.
Lewisburg’s first-team all-star is freshman Landon Michaels at 107. He won the Southern Section title.