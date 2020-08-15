The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and Governor Tom Wolf's office met on Friday afternoon on Wolf's recommendation that sports not play until Jan. 1, 2021.
However, instead of answer before Friday's PIAA Board of Directors meeting.
In a statement released, the PIAA said it remained "concerned" after Wolf "strong recommendation" a week ago and subsequent comments Thursday, when he reiterated his stance that he could likely not be swayed from his opinion but was not ordering a mandate of no high school and youth sports, at least at this time.
"PIAA is concerned that the Governor's 'strong' recommendation last week and comments in yesterday's press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools," PIAA's statement read.
It appears the PIAA will carry on with the fall sports season, as executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi has wished to do for the last few weeks throughout a series of mixed messages from Harrisburg.
So the confusion will continue for at least another week. That was a possibility anyway, with the PIAA board of directors meeting moved up from Aug. 26 to the 21st following last week's unexpected comments from the governor. The state's governing body spent the last week publicly lobbying to speak with Wolf or his staff and finally got that meeting Friday.
The PIAA continues to believe it can conduct a fall sports season safely and without issue.
But that still puts the PIAA and member schools in an unfavorable position of going against Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education's recommendation. Lombardi has maintained a desire to carry on with the season unless the governor orders a mandate against it.
That remains the case, unless something changes by the Aug. 21 meeting.
"We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes," Lombardi said in the statement.
High school sports across the state are delayed two weeks, with football heat acclimation not scheduled to begin until Aug. 24, barring another delay, after being pushed back from its original start date of Aug. 10.
The Philadelphia Public League became the first league earlier this week to cancel its entire fall season, followed by the five-team Delaware Valley League earlier Friday.
The Wyoming Valley Conference changed its schedule to stay in Conference all season except for two nonleague games — Williamsport at Central Mountain and Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia — both scheduled for Sept. 18. That means the Southern Columbia at Berwick, Selinsgrove at Berwick and Holy Redeemer at Milton have all been cancelled for the 2020 season.
The schedule still needs to be voted on next week.
This all of course depending on whatever decision the Heartland Athletic Conference. Rumors abound that the PHAC has made a decision, but Conference leadership has not responded to requests on its plans or when it's meeting to determine its plan for 2020.
Tribune-News Services and the Associated Press contributed to this story