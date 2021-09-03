DANVILLE — Ty Stauffer did a lot of running in the first quarter Friday only to watch several teammates bask in the touchdown glory.
So when the second quarter rolled around, Danville's junior tailback ran into the spotlight a few times himself.
Stauffer scored three times in a 34-point, second-quarter barrage that ushered the Ironmen to their sixth consecutive regular-season win, 62-6 over Midd-West in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II game.
Stauffer rushed for a career-best 202 yards — all in the first half — including 110 in the first quarter to set up three Zach Gordon scoring passes.
The second-year starter opened the game with a 51-yard gain that was immediately followed by a 12-yard scoring strike to Carson Persing. Stauffer later bolted for 23 and 35 yards during an 88-yard drive that ended with another Persing TD catch. In between the Persing scores, Aaron Johnson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass for the Ironmen.
"I was really tired after those runs," Stauffer said. "It's nice seeing those guys score, too, because we have so many playmakers on the team. You can just get it to anybody."
Stauffer took his first carry of the second quarter for 41 yards to the Midd-West 10, and scored on the next play. He then cashed in following Jack Smiley's interception with a 6-yard TD run. After Mason Raup ran in a 5-yard touchdown to make it 48-6, Stauffer made good on Cameron Kiersch's interception by taking three consecutive carries for a total of 24 yards to the end zone.
In all, Danville ran for 244 yards and triggered only one third-down snap in the first half.
"Our O-line got better," said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. "We challenged them — we were without (left tackle) Colin Findura tonight — but Ty got going and got his legs underneath him. Ty's worked extremely hard, and we think he's a workhorse for us. We got lots of guys involved in the run game."
Danville (2-0 overall and HAC-II) scored on all seven first-half possessions, and added freshman Cameron Kiersch's 24-yard interception return for a TD with 7:17 showing to forge a 55-6 halftime lead.
"We were trying to be aggressive defensively, and hat's off to Danville — I thought they executed well. I thought they ran the ball extremely well," said Mustangs coach Lance Adams. "We didn't want them throwing the ball, and they didn't have to ... but when they did, they did that well, too."
Midd-West senior quarterback Christian Regester guided a nine-play, first-quarter drive into the red zone. It ended when Danville sophomore Mason Raup knifed into the backfield and dropped Regester for a loss on fourth-and-3.
However, the Mustangs responded at 21-0 with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that saw Regester hit 6 of 8 passes for 60 yards. He found Corey Reinard down the middle of the field for 20 yards on fourth-and-6 to end the period. Regester then gunned an 11-yard strike to James Troup to set up Ethan Schlief's 3-yard TD run that made it 21-6.
"In that series, yeah, I was pleased with his decision-making and pleased with our protection up front," Adams said of Regester, who started 8-of-12 for 103 yards. "That was pretty solid."
Johnson scored on Danville's first touch of the second half, rumbling 59 yards for a 62-6 lead. Freshman Kory King rolled up 56 yards on 10 fourth-quarter carries to help bring the Ironmen's total to 351 rushing yards and 530 overall.
"Our line has been working really hard all offseason, and this game they were just opening up holes that you could drive a truck through some of them," Stauffer said. "That comes down to being in the weight room the whole offseason, and I'm pretty thankful for that."
DANVILLE 62, MIDD-WEST 6
Score by quarters
Midd-West (0-2, 0-2);0;6;0;0 — 6
Danville (2-0, 2-0);21;34;7;0 — 62
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Carson Persing 12 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick), 11:17
D-Johnson 65 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 8:39
D-Persing 9 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 2:24
Second quarter
MW-Ethan Schlief 3 run (kick failed), 9:48
D-Ty Stauffer 10 run (Johnson kick), 9:28
D-Stauffer 6 run (Johnson kick), 7:35
D-Cameron Kiersch 24 interception return (Johnson kick), 7:17
D-Mason Raup 5 run (kick failed), 2:16
D-Stauffer 7 run (Garrett Hoffman kick), 1:09
Third quarter
D-Johnson 59 run (Hoffman kick), 8:49
Team statistics
;MW;D
First downs;6;17
Rushes-yards;23-28;34-351
Passing yards;103;179
Passing;8-22-3;8-10-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;0-0;6-57
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Midd-West — Ethan Schlief 11-16, TD; Christian Regester 7-8; Austin Dorman 3-0; Everest Wilson 2-4. Danville — Ty Stauffer 13-202, 3 TDs; Aaron Johnson 2-59, TD; Kory King 10-56; Zach Gordon 3-23; Carson Persing 1-14; Mason Raup 1-5, TD; Team 1-(-1); Sam Meloy 1-(-1); Jack Gibson 1-(-2); Cameron Kiersch 1-(-4).
PASSING: Midd-West — Regester 8-22-3, 103 yds. Danville — Gordon 5-5-0, 148 yds., 3 TDs; Madden Patrick 3-5-0, 31 yds.
RECEIVING: Midd-West — Corey Reinard 4-79; James Troup 3-17, Dorman 1-7. Danville — Persing 4-83, 2 TDs; Cole Duffy 2-27; Johnson 1-65, TD; Luke Huron 1-4.