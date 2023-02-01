STEELTON — Nick Lepone scored 15 points to lead the Indians, but Steelton-Highspire used a big second half to rally for the nonleague win.
The Indians (10-10) lead by three at halftime, but the Rollers outscored Millersburg by five in the third quarter and six in the fourth to complete the comeback.
STEEL-HIGH 60, Millersburg 52
MILLERSBURG (10-10) 52
Nick Lepone 5 4-5 15; Jayden Kinzer 3 1-1 8; Waylon Troutman 2 4-6 8; Kerry Forney 2 1-2 5; Donavan Bane 0 0-2 0; Nolan Schreffler 3 2-3 7; Kamden Heintzelman 3 3-3 9. Totals 14 3 15-22 52.
3-pont goals: Lepine, Kinzer, Schreffler.
STEELTON-HIGHSPIRE 60
Burchell 10 2-4 24; Alex Erby 1 0-0 2; Crawford 4 2-4 12; McCraw 5 3-7 13; Legrand 2 1-3 5; Chisholm 1 1-4 3; Andrew Erby 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 10-24 60.
3-point goals; Burchell 2, Crawford 2,
Millersburg;11;14;11;16 — 52
Steel-High;9;13;16;22 — 60