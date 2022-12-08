MECHANICSBURG — It didn't come in the last minute like their last two victories, but Steelton-Highspire again scored in the fourth quarter to salt away another playoff game — this for the first state championship game held at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School.
Ronald Burnette scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left in the game, and the Rollers won their second state title in three seasons, 22-8, over Union in the Class A championship game.
The Scotties (12-4) sacked Rollers quarterback Alex Erb for safety to pull within 13-8 with 11:13 left in the game. Union returned the free kick to the Steelton 38, but the Rollers' defense came up with a sack on a fourth down, to take over at its own 48.
Six plays later, Burnette (28 carries, 122 yards, 3 TDs) scored from 19 yards out for the touchdown.
Union's next drive ended in a safety after quarterback Braylon Thomas was tackled in the end zone for a safety after the Scotties were pinned on the 11 after the kickoff for a 22-8 advantage.
Steelton held Thomas, who accounted for more than 2,800 yards of total offense and 32 total touchdowns to just 67 yards rushing on 32 carries and picked him off twice.
PIAA CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Chapman Stadium, Cumberland Valley H.S.
STEELTON-HIGHSPIRE 22,
UNION 8
Union (12-4);0;0;6;2 — 8
Steelton (14-1);0;7;6;9 — 22
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
SH-Ronald Burnette 3 run (Judah Hernandez kick)
Third quarter
U-Braylon Thomas 1 run (pass failed)
SH-Burnette 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
U-Safety, Alex Erby tackled in end zone
SH -Burnette 19 run (Hernandez kick)
SH-Safety, Thomas tackled in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
;U:SH
First downs;11;16
Rushes-net yards;44-92;40-119
Passing yards;67;133;
Passing;4-13-2;8-14-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;9-61;7-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Union: Braylon Thomas, 32-67, TD; Matt Stanley 11-21; Mike Gunn 1-4. Steelton-Highspire: Ronald Burnette 28-122, 3 TDs; Daquan McCraw 3-11; Jaeion Perry 3-6; Asa Kochvar 1-4; Alex Erby 5-(-24).
PASSING — Union: Thomas 4-13-2 for 67 yards. Steelton-Highspire: Erby 8-14-1 for 133 yards.
RECEIVING — Union: Dayne Johnke 2-39; Maddox Thompson 2-28; Steelton-Highspire: Perry 7-120; McCraw 1-13.