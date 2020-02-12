STATE COLLEGE – No. 13 Penn State senior Lamar Stevens garnered his second-career Big Ten player of the week honor on Monday when the conference recognized his performances last week.
The Penn State guard averaged 28.5 points and seven rebounds as the Nittany Lions went 2-0 after wins against Michigan State and Minnesota.
Stevens logged 37 minutes and recorded a career-high 33 points behind 11-of-21 shooting in an 83-77 win last Saturday against the Golden Gophers.
“My body feels great,” Stevens said after the win. “You know, I’m just ready for more basketball… Every game and team we play, we try to play at that pace. That’s what is best for us, but in the offseason, we’ve been putting in so much work that prepares us for times like this. I feel like my body is really peaking right now.”
Stevens paced the Nittany Lions with a 24-point output in a 75-70 road win on Feb. 4 at then-No. 16 Michigan State.
The Philadelphia native ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring with 17.6 points per game.
Elton Hayes