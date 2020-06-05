Stevens, Rivers named PSU athletes of the year

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens (basketball) and Danae Rivers (cross-country and track) garnered recognition as Penn State’s respective male and female student-athletes of the year.
The duo is now in contention for Big Ten male and female athletes of the year honors, which will be announced at a later date.
Rivers will enter her final season in 2021 at Penn State as one of the women’s cross-country and track program’s most decorated athletes. The Derby, Connecticut native established 11 Penn State recording during her career.
In 2019, Rivers posted an NCAA-best 2:38.58 in the 1,000-meter run. That year she claimed the NCAA championship in the 800-meter run after posting a 2:03.69 to give Penn State’s women’s cross-country and track program its first individual NCAA champion.
Rivers accumulated seven Big Ten titles — four consecutive in the 800-meter run – and competed in five NCAA indoor and outdoor championships during her collegiate career. The coronavirus pandemic prevented Rivers from competing in the 2020 NCAA outdoor championship.
Stevens leaves Penn State as the Nittany Lions’ second all-time leading scorer with 2,207 points in 135 games (16.3 points per game). The recently graduated Stevens also registered a career 876 rebounds and 262 assists to go with a .435 field goal percentage.
Stevens was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection twice during his four-year career. He ended his senior campaign as the Big Ten’s fourth-leading scorer behind 17.6 points per game in 31 contests.
Penn State’s second-leading scorer in 2019 withdrew from the NBA draft to return to school for his final season. Stevens finished seven points shy of passing Talor Battle (2,213 points) as the program’s all-time leading scorer after recording 547 points last season.