HOBOKEN, N.J. — Stevens built a 23-point halftime lead on its way to a 71-38 win over the Susquehanna women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
women's basketball team traveled to New Jersey on Saturday evening to face Stevens in a non-conference matchup. The Ducks would play poor hosts, sending SU back to Selinsgrove with a 71-38 loss.
Stevens jumped out to an 11-2 advantage four minutes into the game. Susquehanna (3-6) responded with its best offensive stretch, scoring nine unanswered points through two 3s made by Kenzie Selvaggi and another from Kaitlyn Lynch. That would be the last time the Ducks were not in the lead, as they resumed scoring at the 3:56 mark and did not look back, responding with a 7-point run into the end of the quarter to lead 22-13.
Selvaggi managed to reach double-digits in scoring, the only River Hawk to do so. She scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds. Lynch had seven points and matched Selvaggi with three boards.
STEVENS, 71, SUSQUEHANNA 38
Susquehanna (3-6), 38
Kenzie Selvaggi 5-14 0-0 13; Kaitlyn Lunch 3-8 0-0 7; Julia Pinckert 1-8 2-2 4; Alicia Goldenziel 1-7 0-0 2; Isabella Schwae 0-3 1-2 1; Vanessa Sabol 2-8 1-2 5; Kate Hildebrandt 2-3 0-0 4; Bri Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2; Lauren Klein 0-3 0-0 0; Grace Meehan 0-4 0-0 0; Carly George 0-2 0-0 0; Maddison Miller 0-0 0-0 0; Sydney Schmus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-62 4-6 38.
Stevens (9-1) 71
Elissa Nsenkyire 8-12 1-4 19; Jess Broad 7-12 4-5 19; Leyla Castro 4-11 2-2 11; Danielle Cornetta 4-12 2-2 10; Amber Porrett 2-3 0-0 4; Olivia Schubiger 2-5 0-0 4; Kaitlyn Rothwell 2-3 0-0 4; Sammy Shea 0-4 0-0 0; Dorothy Loffredo 0-2 0-0 0; Anika Damera 0-0 0-0 0; Isabella Duval 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-13 71.
Score by quarters
SU;13;7;12;6 — 38
Stevens;22;21;14;14 — 71
3-point goals: Susquehanna 4-22 (Selvaggi 3-10; Lynch 1-4; Pinckert 0-3; Hildebrandt 0-1; Klein 0-2; Meehan 0-2). Stevens 4-11 (Nsenkyire 2-3; Broad 1-2; Castro 1-4; Schubiger 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna, 43 (Schwabe 10), Stevens 40 (Porrett 8). Assists: Susquehanna 7 (Pinckert 5), Stevens 20 (Castro, Cornetta 5). Blocks: Susquehanna 5 (Schwabe 2), Stevens 4 (Broad, Porrett 2).