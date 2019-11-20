STATE COLLEGE — Penn State guard Curtis Jones Jr. dribbled the basketball up the court with 41 seconds remaining in the game to a roar from the Nittany Lion fans inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
With just two points needed for Penn State to eclipse the century mark on the evening, several fans collectively urged Jones to cross the 100-point threshold.
Jones ultimately opted to maintain possession of the basketball and run out the clock as Penn State defeated Bucknell 98-70 on Tuesday night.
Penn State coach Pat Chambers said his team scoring a final basket with the game in hand to surpass 100 points against the Bison was never an option.
“It’s about respect for Coach (Nathan) Davis and Bucknell,” Chambers said after the win. “I have incredible respect for them. I love his program; they’re a winning program. They do things the right way.”
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens tallied a game-high 27 points, 21 of which he uncorked in the second half. He also added eight rebounds and three steals.
The win improved the Nittany Lions to 4-0, while Bucknell dropped to 2-3.
“Congratulations to Coach Chambers, his staff and his team,” Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis said. “They obviously played well tonight. I think they’ve got a good team. … I don’t think it’s any question that this has the potential to be his best team he’s had here.”
Bucknell shot 18 of 37 (48.6 percent) from the field in the first half to trail 45-42 at the end of the first period. Bruce Moore scored 12 first-half points, Andrew Funk added 10 and Bucknell received a 10-point contribution from its bench. The Bison led for 2:32 in the first period.
Stevens opened the second half with a layup at the 19:48 mark that sparked an 8-0 run by the senior that he highlighted by a reverse dunk that turned Penn State’s three-point halftime lead into a 51-42 advantage. The Nittany Lions went on a 17-2 run to begin the second half.
“The message in the locker room is ultimately, how bad do you want it?” Stevens said. “As a senior, as a leader on this team, it’s my job to find a way to impact the game. Whether it was scoring or defense, whatever it was, it just so happened that they found me in opportunities and ways to score.”
Bucknell’s Paul Newman halted Penn State’s scoring run with a layup with 17:55 left in the second period to make the score 53-44.
Newman finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Guard Andrew Funk scored 15 points, forward Bruce Moore added 14 points and five rebounds and guard Jimmy Sotos tallied 10 points.
The Bison were just 12 of 33 (36.4) percent in the second half.
“I think the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half kind of set the tone for how the game was going to end,” Davis said. “They sort of came out a lot more aggressive. Stevens made a point that he was going to be really aggressive to really set the tone. We have to be more locked in and do a better job of forcing our response.”
Penn State center Mike Watkins finished with 18 points and was 9 of 12 from the field. Guard Myles Dread added 12 points and guard Jamari Wheeler pitched in with 10 points and four assists.
The Nittany Lions at one point in the second half connected on 14 of their 15 shots from the field. While the second-half surge was encouraging, Chambers said he wants to see more consistency from his squad.
“We can get a heck of a lot better,” Chambers said. “We have to put two halves together. I thought we did that against Georgetown. … But we need to be doing that on a consistent basis. No doubt, the second half’s first four or five minutes was fantastic. We’re going to watch that. We’re going to be positive about that. But we also have to watch the first half on where we didn’t get it done.”
PENN ST. 98, BUCKNELL 70
BUCKNELL (2-3)
Moore 6-11 1-2 14, Newman 4-8 2-3 10, Toomer 1-9 0-0 2, Sotos 4-9 0-0 10, Funk 7-12 0-0 15, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 3-8 0-0 7, Spear 1-1 0-0 2, Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 3-5 0-0 7, Rice 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-70 3-5 70.
PENN ST. (4-0)
Stevens 11-16 5-8 27, Watkins 9-12 0-0 18, M.Jones 3-6 1-1 7, Dread 4-9 0-0 12, Wheeler 5-5 0-0 10, Harrar 1-3 4-6 6, Buttrick 0-0 0-0 0, Lundy 0-4 3-4 3, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0, Brockington 3-6 1-2 7, C.Jones 3-4 1-2 8. Totals 39-65 15-23 98.
Halftime--Penn St. 45-42. 3-Point Goals--Bucknell 7-27 (Sotos 2-3, Robertson 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Meeks 1-4, Moore 1-4, Funk 1-4, Rice 0-2, Toomer 0-4), Penn St. 5-16 (Dread 4-9, C.Jones 1-2, Brockington 0-1, M.Jones 0-2, Lundy 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Bucknell 28 (Newman 9), Penn St. 36 (Stevens 8). Assists--Bucknell 13 (Sotos 6), Penn St. 15 (M.Jones, Wheeler 4). Total Fouls--Bucknell 19, Penn St. 9. A--6,797 (15,261).