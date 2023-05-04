ALMEDIA — Freshman Taylor Stewart hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, and finished off a complete-game victory in the bottom of the eighth as Mifflinburg wrapped up a sweep of Central Columbia, 5-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II softball action on Thursday.
The victory gives Mifflinburg (9-7 overall, 7-2 HAC-II) a one-game lead over the Blue Jays (11-4, 6-3) with one-league game left. The Wildcats have make-up game with Lewisburg on Wednesday. The Blue Jays final league game is against Shamokin in May 15.
Anna Pachucki singled to start the eighth. After an out, Stewart homered on the first pitch of the at-bat to center field to make it 4-2. Olivia Fetterman sinlged. Aubrey Fluman singled After an out, and a hit by a pitch loaded the bases, Fetterman scored on an infield error to make it 5-2.
Stewart allowed a single to Alyx Flick to open the bottom of the eighth, but retired the next three Blue Jays in order to end the game. Stewart allowed an earned run, while striking out five and not walking a batter.
Central Columbia took an early 2-0 lead in the third. Ava Klingerman and Emma Yoder each singled, before Flick singled home a run. An error plated the second run.
The game remained 2-0 until the Wildcats rallied in the top of the seventh. Chloe Showalter singled with one out. After the second out of the inning, Hope Swarey reached on an error. After the runners moved up on a passed ball, Lainey Martin singled home two runs to tie the game.
Mifflinburg 5, Central Columbia 2 (8 innings)
Mifflinburg;000;000;23 — 5-6-1
C.Columbia;002;000;00 — 2-8-5
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Emma Yoder and Payton Crawford.
WP: Stewart; LP: Emma Yoder.
Mifflinburg: Osborne 2-for-5; Anna Pachucki 1-for-4, run; Stewart 1-for-4, HR (8th, one one), 2 RBIs; Olivia Fetterman 1-for-4, run; Chloe Showalter 1-for-1, run; Hope Swarey, run.
Central Columbia: Alyx Flick 2-for-4, run, RBI; Payton Crawford 1-for-4; Gabby Hashagan 1-for-3, double; Ava Klingerman 1-for-3, run.