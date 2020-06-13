There isn’t anybody who wants high school sports to start on time in August more than me.
We haven’t had sports for nearly four months, which makes somebody who covers high school sports for living very nervous.
Getting some guidance this week from the state and the PIAA seemed like a light at the end of the tunnel.
However, those guidelines are only for athletes to work out this summer at their schools. Neither the PIAA nor school districts have decided on any course of action for the fall when games are to start.
Schools are currently doing their best to come up with a plan to get kids back on the field for voluntary workouts. The Shikellamy School Board met Thursday night, and in athletic director Tim Foor’s presentation he mentioned the Heartland Athletic Conference schools would be talking throughout the process. So most of the schools around here should be on the same page.
However, I think we are missing the biggest issue with the pandemic. Obviously figuring out exactly how this virus spreads is the macro issue, but I think we will see on the local level what the literal price may be.
Take the Braves, for example.
The Shikellamy School Board recently had to make tough choices with regard to getting rid of some teachers, and it needed donations from some administration members just to save one job.
Now the board must come up with the money to buy enough thermometers to monitor temperatures when the athletes come back. They’ll need enough disinfectant to clean equipment and other materials several times per day.
Then there are other things I hadn’t really considered until recently.
If social distancing is required in the fall, how many extra buses will schools need to transport a football team — or even a soccer team — to an away game? Will there be school bands at any games?
Heck, they really don’t have a plan for me to be at a game yet, let alone a way to get fans in the seats. And the way things change so much from day to day during this pandemic, it’s hard to tell if that will even be possible.
I began writing this Thursday night, and by the time I got to work to finish it Friday, six University of Houston athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The Cougars immediately suspended all voluntary workouts.
What happens if similar things occur when the players get back to play here?
There are clearly still a lot of problems to solve before we play fall sports.
Hopefully we can do it, and get closer to a return to normal.
Todd Hummel covers high school sports for The Daily Item. Email him at thummel@dailyitem.com.