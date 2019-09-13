One week later there are still more questions than answers around the Danville football program.
Former coach Jim Keiser turned in his resignation on Monday, and that was the most normal thing that happened off the field all week in Danville.
Wednesday night’s school board meeting became contentious with two school board members resigning, accusations of lying between board members and, finally, several of the directors admitting that they weren’t going to look at the 15 statements collected in the investigation of Keiser.
That seems to be the most egregious to me.
The thought was the two school board members who were resigning didn’t want to see it, and since Keiser resigned, it was deemed not necessary.
From what I’ve heard of the accusations against Keiser, one would think people on the school board would want to know what he did.
Those testimonies could have shown the accusations were blown out of proportion, or could have been filled with stories of Keiser punching puppies, but there seems to be no interest.
Some of the parents in attendance Wednesday night said that some of the current players were told not to come to the meeting, which raises more questions. Who in power was afraid of what the kids would say in the public forum?
The last line in Dawn Koons-Gill statement announcing her resignation raises questions.
“Recent personnel discussions, both professional and extra-curricular have, in my opinion, been poisoned by deceit, falsity and slander by a few board members as well as administrators with a clear agenda,” she wrote.
Though Danville has been very good under Keiser, there is a group of junior high kids that the former coach has been raving about for the last two seasons and couldn’t wait to coach. It sounds like somebody else saw that talent coming and thought they needed to be coach.
That brings us to the last person involved in this debacle — board member Randy Keister.
Board Vice President Josh Seidel confirmed after the meeting that he and other people felt that Keister has been out to get Keiser since his preferred candidate 11 years ago — former Warrior Run coach Scott Shaffer — wasn’t hired and Keiser was.
Keister denied that to Daily Item reporter Joe Sylvester.
This scene has been coming to a head since June when Keister tried to separate the Danville football coaches from the rest of the fall coaches when they all came up for approval. Only parliamentary procedure kept the Danville program from turmoil then.
Fast forward to September and — two months before an election he isn’t running in — Keister finally achieved his goal.
Can the Danville program move forward from this?
The co-interim coaches — Chris Coombe and Brian Raup — have done a great job circling the wagons and keeping the players’ minds on football. This group of Danville players certainly has enough talent to be in a fourth straight District 4 title game, but watching the adults act like children has to be grating.