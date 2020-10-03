MIFFLINBURG — Karly Renn scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Southern Columbia to a 3-1 win over Mifflinburg in girls soccer action Friday.
The win was the 200th of Derek Stine’s coaching career at the helm of the Tigers.
Loren Gehret also scored for Southern Columbia (4-4).
Lydia Knepp scored with 20 seconds left for the Wildcats’ lone goal.
Southern Columbia 3,
Mifflinburg 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Colby Bernhard), 6:24.
Second half
SC-Karly Renn (Gehret), 48:41; SC-Renn (PK), 74:05; M-Lydia Knepp, 79:40.
Shots: SC, 8-5. Corners: T, 4-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz); Mifflinburg 5 (Kristi Benfield).
THURSDAY
n Warrior Run 2,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Maggie Sheets scored a pair of second-half goals — both on penalty kicks — to lead the Defenders to the HAC crossover win.