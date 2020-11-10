NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame students will need to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after many of them rushed onto the football field after a victory against No. 1 Clemson and continued celebrating at weekend parties.
Thousands of students swarmed coaches and players following the 47-40 double-overtime win Saturday night. Many of the students were not wearing masks or they had them pulled down, according to The Associated Press.
Prior to attending the game, all undergraduate students had been tested for the novel coronavirus this past week, according to a statement on Twitter from St. Joseph County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.
Fox said Monday, “The university went to pretty extraordinary lengths to ensure that no students who were positive for COVID were at the game.”
Students were tested last week, especially since Halloween and all of its social activities had just taken place. Health and school officials felt like the stadium had been pretty safe throughout the season, he said, pointing out that attendees have been wearing masks and its an outdoor stadium.
If students did not get tested prior to the game, their tickets were deactivated, Fox said. And naturally, those who tested positive or who had been in contact with a positive person were in quarantine.
Testing reduced the risk, but it did not eliminate it, Fox said.
He was more concerned with social gatherings after the game than the actual storming of the field.
University President the Rev. John Jenkins wrote a letter to students admonishing them for their behavior.
“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend.”
He consulted with Fox and announced that registration holds will be placed on the record of any student who fails to appear for testing when asked to do so; students were advised not to leave the South Bend area until they receive the results of their exit coronavirus tests (if they leave before then, a registration hold will be placed on their record).
Jenkins himself contracted the virus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House for the announcement of the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Jenkins did not wear a face covering at the Sept. 26 ceremony, and began his quarantine Sept. 28. The South Bend Tribune reported The Notre Dame faculty Senate censured Jenkins on Thursday with a resolution of “disappointment,” after a no-confidence resolution was dropped in favor of the lesser rebuke. Jenkins has apologized for not wearing a face covering.