Had East Juniata trotted out a poster touting its promising 2023 boys’ track and field season, the Tigers easily could have tossed out the tag “Logan’s Run” and empirical evidence suggests it would have stuck rather firmly.
Yet there’s plenty of substance in Strawser’s approach since the Penn State-bound runner finished second (9:14.62) last spring in the PIAA Class AA 3,200-meter run — Eden Christian’s Sean Aiken held on to win by just over a second — then pocketed a fourth-place medal after clocking a 1:55.59 several hours later. By the way, both of Strawser’s times were personal bests.
Those accomplishments arrived just one week after Strawser took home four medals from the District 4 Class AA meet. Not only was he able to mine individual golds in the 3,200 (9:31.80) and 800 (1:57.00) — notice the times Strawser posted during the two-day competition in Williamsport — but he also ran legs on EJ quartets that finished fourth in the 4x800 relay and fifth in the 4x400 relay.
According to third-year head coach Johnna Towsey, Strawser has a specific conquest in mind – and that’s to add the school record in the 1,600 to the EJ standards he already owns in the 3,200, 800 and 400. Tyler Erhard popped a 4:22.31 in 2010 at states to finish second, but Strawser’s PR stands at 4:26.16, a time he posted while winning the 1,600 last spring at the Stan Morgan Invitational in Carlisle.
Stay tuned.
Junior Josef Book also reached states last spring after finishing third in the 300 hurdles (40.67) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.32) — establishing personal bests in both events while landing state invites in each case. Book also ran a leg on EJ’s 4x400 relay outfit.
Brady Roe is the Tigers’ other returning District 4 medalist after handling a leg on the 4x800 relay at districts.
“Some of our strength is in the experienced athletes we do have returning,” said Towsey, who is anticipating a strong senior season from jumper Dontae Martin. “They are all great role models and team players and will help develop our younger members – especially on the boys’ side.”
And while East Juniata claimed the team championship at the Tri-Valley League meet, a repeat is possible. Perhaps more.
“I think we will be competitive,” Towsey said. “Especially on the boys’ side.”
Millersburg also is returning a state medalist as senior Isaiah Dyer is back after finishing eighth (43-7¼) in the triple jump. His school-record 43-10½ a week earlier earned him a second at the District 3 Class AA championship and his state invite.
Dyer also logged a fourth in the long jump (20-2½) at districts, but he needs to add just over one foot to his PR (20-6) to set the school mark.
“Isaiah Dyer continues to jump his way into the record books,” Millersburg coach Jill Steffen said. “I am excited to see how he will close out his final season.”
Like EJ and Millersburg, Greenwood also is bringing back a state medalist in Zane Cassell, who was eighth in the 800 (1:57.48) after pocketing a third-place finish (1:59.47) at districts. Both times were personal bests.
Cassell also anchored the Wildcats’ 4x800 relay — Nick Stuck, Ben Brinser and John Taylor ran before him and all returned for first-year skipper Matthew Adami — that finished second at districts and qualified for states. Luke Taylor, who was fourth in the triple jump at districts, also is back in the Greenwood lineup.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
BOYS
East Juniata Tigers
Head coach: Johnna Towsey
Assistant coaches: Cory Benner, Simon Cameron, Mark Ritzman. Tom Brotzman, Bobbie Kerstetter and Wade Gans (volunteers).
Last year: 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Tri-Valley League.
Key Returnees: Logan Strawser, sr, (middle distance/distance — 2nd in PIAA Class AA 3,200/4th in PIAA Class AA 800), Strawser also first in District 4-AA 800 and 3,200, 4th in 4x800 relay, 5th in 4x400 relay); Josef Book, jr (hurdles/jumps – 3rd in District 4-AA 300 hurdles, 4th in District 4-AA 100 hurdles, 5th in District 4-AA 4x400 relay); Brady Roe, sr, (middle distance/jumps — 4th in 4x800 relay).
Remaining roster: Jake Brackbill, sr, throws; Nate Freed, sr, throws; Jack Hoffman, sr, throws; Ashton Imes, sr, throws; Dontae Martin, sr, sprints/jumps; Andrew Smith, sr, sprints/jumps; Walker Stutts, sr, throws; Kory Graham, jr, throws; Xander Hunt, jr, sprints; Trent Robinson, jr, throws/jumps; Ayden Dowling, so, jumps; Wesley Ehrisman, so, distance; Konnor Graham, so, throws; Davis Hart, so, hurdles/sprints; Banks Hoffman, so; Evan Hubley, so; Chase Kerstetter, so, throws; Christian Meter, so, hurdles/sprints; Bryant Carrasquillo, fr, jumps/sprints; Jonah Hess, fr; Jarimee Kipp, fr, sprints/jumps; Sam Kopacki, fr; Jaiden May, fr; Cody Nipple, fr, sprints; Wrett Smith, fr, sprints/jumps; Levi Zeiders, fr, sprints.
Greenwood Wildcats
Head coach: Matt Adami
Assistant coaches: Dan O’Toole, Sydney Sheaffer. Tom Magill and Chloe Wagner (volunteers).
Last year: 5-1 overall, 4-0 in Tri-Valley League.
Key Returnees: Zane Cassell, sr (middle distance/distance — 8th in PIAA Class AA 800, Cassell also 2nd in District 3-AA 4x800 relay); Nick Stuck, jr (middle distance/distance — 2nd in District 3-AA 4x800 relay); John Taylor, jr (middle distance/distance — 2nd in District 3-AA 4x800 relay); Ben Brinser, so (middle distance/jumps — 2nd in District 3-AA 4x800 relay); Luke Taylor, sr (jumps — 4th in District 3-AA triple jump).
Remaining roster: Johnathan Auxt, sr; Hunter Flickinger, sr; Trey Hess, sr; Steven Tracey, sr; Riley Barr, jr; Braden Barrick, jr; Lucas Beaver, jr; Ethan Brightbill, jr; Alexander Bubb, jr; Evan Duffy, jr; Wilson Hartley, jr; Nathan Hixson, jr; Riley Hoffman, jr; Levi Lower, jr; Mason Preston, jr; Peter Ranck, jr; Aerich Wetzler, jr; Jonathon Benner, so; Waid Gainer, so; Tyler Gardner, so; Ethan Grove, so; Nathanael Stuck, so; Matthew Tubioli, so; Brodie Woodard, so; Trevin Arnold, fr; Kameron Burch, fr; Blake Burkholder, fr; Evan Gates, fr; Bennet Knisely, fr; Kaj Miller, fr; Zach Mouhssin, fr; Aidan Preston, fr; Grant Rhoades, fr; Ethan Roe, fr; Keegan Ross, fr; Joshua Spring, fr; Bryson Swancer, fr; Trey Troutman, fr; Dylan Womer, fr.
Millersburg Indians
Head coach: Jill Steffen
Assistant coaches: Clayton Bouchard (distance); Keith Dimpsey (jumps); Gabriel Foust (hurdles); Seth Landgraf (throws); Quentin Shaffer (sprints); Montana Paul, Shannon Vallier, Zach Verworren, Glen Wolfe and Brian Henninger (volunteers).
Last year: 7-4 overall, 0-4 in Tri-Valley League.
Key returnees: Isaiah Dyer, sr (jumps — 8th in PIAA Class AA triple jump, Dyer also 2nd in District 3-AA triple jump and 4th in District 3-AA long jump).
Remaining roster: Kyle Book, sr; Eli Farence, sr; Gabriel Gessner, sr; Alex Hepler, sr; Jayden Kintzer, sr; Cole Wallace, sr; Peyton Wentzel, sr; Russell Christoff, jr; Zachary Crabill, jr; Keatin Dieffenbach, jr; Henry Laskowski, jr; Massimo Schiano, jr; Zander Underkoffler, jr; Roberto Dominguez, so; Austin Duplessie, so; Kyler Duplessie, so; James Dyer, so; Alex Laskowski, so; Daniel Soto, so; Ozzren Beck, fr; Logan Buckles, fr; Eric Campbell, fr; Hunter Lemmon, fr; Gabriel Matter, fr; Alfonso Santiago, fr; Alexander Schaffner, fr; Noah Snyder, fr; Tavin Yates, fr.
GIRLS
East Juniata Tigers
Head coach: Johnna Towsey
Assistant coaches: Cory Benner, Simon Cameron, Mark Ritzman. Tom Brotzman, Bobbie Kerstetter and Wade Gans (volunteers).
Last year: 0-4 overall, 0-4 in Tri-Valley League.
Key Returnees: Cadee Becker, jr, sprints/throws; Addy Feltman, so, sprints/middle distance; Naomi Leitzel, so, sprints/jumps.
Remaining roster: Kaylene Mann, sr; Jazlynn Sheaffer, sr, jumps; Anna Shaffer, sr, sprints; Leah Davison, jr, sprints; Bryleigh Mellott, jr, sprints; Chloe Benazet, so, sprints; Rachel Zeiders, so; Hayden Cook, fr, throws; Carolyn Dressler, fr; Lilly Goodling, fr, sprints; Makaylyn Peters, fr; Andrea Strawser, fr, throws; Chloe Swartz, fr; Kamryn Swartz, fr, jumps.
Greenwood Wildcats
Head coach: Matt Adami
Assistant coaches: Dan O’Toole, Sydney Sheaffer. Tom Magill and Chloe Wagner (volunteers).
Last year: 4-2 overall, 3-1 in Tri-Valley League.
Key Returnees: Bekah Brinser, so, (hurdles/sprints — 2nd in District 3-AA 300 hurdles, 6th in District 3-AA 100 hurdles, 8th in 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay); Kylah Conrad, so, (sprints — 8th in District 3-AA 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay); Lexie Zaring (sprints/middle distance — 8th in District 3-AA 4x400 relay); Sarah Tanner, jr (sprints/middle distance — 8th in District 3-AA 4x400 relay); Sophie Myers, so (jumps — 6th in District 3-AA triple jump); Leah Ritzman, jr (throws — 5th in District 3-AA shot put).
Remaining roster: Emily Finton, sr; Megan Keefer, sr; Lina Keller, sr; Skylar Latsha, sr; Aubrey Mullany, sr; Tatum Rothermel, sr; Audrey Weger, sr; Amiah Barner, jr; Olivia Clegg, jr; Maya Gantt, jr; Sophia Jezewski, jr; Naomi Lyter, jr; Kirra Roe, jr; Laylani Sanchez, jr; Kylie Shomper, jr; Leah Stuck, jr; McKenna Weller, jr; Lia Zurenko, jr; Makenna Buffington, so; Josalyn Cook, so; Mikayla Deiter, so; Grace Miller, so; Molly Ryberg, so; Payce Smith-Robbins, so; Mattison Adami, fr; Faith Bivens, fr; Natalynn Farhat, fr; Caroline Hartley, fr; Mary Jones, fr; Lydia Lower, fr; Jenna Nail, fr; Emily Wagner, fr; Zoey Wilson, fr; Julianna Wise, fr; Danica Zurenko, fr.
Millersburg Indians
Head coach: Jill Steffen
Assistant coaches: Clayton Bouchard (distance); Keith Dimpsey (jumps); Gabriel Foust (hurdles); Seth Landgraf (throws); Quentin Shaffer (sprints); Montana Paul, Shannon Vallier, Zach Verworren, Glen Wolfe and Brian Henninger (volunteers).
Last year: 8-3 overall, 1-3 in Tri-Valley League.
Key returnees: Ava Matter, jr (sprints — 7th in District 3-AA 200 and 8th in District 3-AA 100).
Remaining roster: Brenna Bailey, sr; Kaeli Ege, sr; Kendall Garber, sr; Regan Jury, sr; Rylee Jury, sr; Kaci Miller, sr; Emily Myers, sr; Paige Rothermel, sr; Katherine Bolig, jr; Kyia Daley, jr; Emilee Deibert, jr; Gracie Griffiths, jr; Raegan Hale, jr; Barbara Ann Hartman, jr; Ella Peterson, jr; Abigail Vallier, jr; Mazie Bingaman, so; Aaliyah Black, so; Olivia Dyer, so; Ella Griffiths, so; Lauren Jackson, so; Kira Kintzer, so; Aubrey Koppenhaver, so; Mackenzie Smith, so; Johanna Snyder, so; Keira Sweppenhiser, so; Piper Urich, so; Delaney Wrobbel, so; Jacelyn Henninger, fr; Kelli Kerwin, fr; Reagan Wentzel, fr; Aryana Willier, fr.