REEDSVILLE — East Juniata senior Logan Strawser, running for Juniata High School, won the District 6 Class 2A boys cross-country championship, and helped his team to the team title on Saturday at Indian Valley Elementary Center.
Both Shikellamy teams and the Selinsgrove boys competed in the Class 3A race. Derick Blair of Selinsgrove and Sam Hennett finished in the top 10 in the boys race, while Bri Hennett finished in top 10 of the girls race for the Braves.
Strawser finished in 15:09.06 to set the District 6 record, breaking the time of 15:14 set by Colton Sands of Penns Valley in 2019. Strawser led five runners in the top 12 for Juniata.
In the boys Class 3A race, Selinsgrove finished fifth with 124 points, while Shikellamy finished sixth with 133 points. State College won the title with 23 points.
Blair finished in 16:51 to finish 7th, and Sam Hennett finished eighth in 16:55. Both qualified for the state championships on Nov. 5 at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
In the girls Class 3A race, Shikellamy finished fourth in the team race with 111 points. Seven State College runners place in the top 10, and the Little Lions won the team title with 18 points.
Bri Hennett and Olivia Solomon both qualified for the PIAA meet. Bri Hennett finished sixth in 19:35.6, while Solomon finished 12th 20:15.7.
District 4/6 Class 3A sub-regional
at Indian Valley Elementary Center, Reedsville
Boys team standings and key: 1. State College (SC), 23; 2. Williamsport (W), 49; 3. Mifflin County (MC), 102; 4. Altoona (A), 121; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel), 124; 6. Shikellamy (Shik), 133; 7. Hollidaysburg (H), 163; 8. Central Mountain (CM), 209.
Top 10 and locals: 1. Nick Sloff (SC), 16:10; 2. Samuel Endres (SC), 16:21.1; 3. Ethan Holcomb (W), 16:28; 4. Patrick Nardi (W), 16:32.9; 5. Sam Viglione (SC), 16:40.7; 6. Isaac Opperman (SC), 16:46; 7. Derick Blair (Sel), 16:51.3; 8. Sam Hennett (Shik), 16:55.3; 9. Henry Adams (SC), 16:55.9; 10. Conrad Coffey (MC), 16:57; 13. Zachary Wentz (Sel), 17:23.5; 18. Tim Gale (Shik), 17:38.1; 24. Mason Ciaflone (Shik), 17:55.3; 28. Michael Andretta (Sel), 18:08.6; 36. Gabriel Schaeffer (Sel), 18:29.9; 37. Julian Almond (Shik), 18:43.6; 40. Matthew Stebila (Sel), 18:49.1; 43. Lomond Rodgers (Sel), 18:58.9; 46. Hunter Bordner (Shik), 19:28.2; 49. Ryan Mowery (Sel), 20:09.2; 50. Kaleb Kline (Shik), 20:26.3.
Girls team standings and key: 1. State College (SC), 18; 2. Altoona (A), 79; 3. Mifflin County (MC), 84; 4. Shikellamy (Shik), 111; 5. Hollidaysburg (H), 129; 6. Central Mountain (CM), 132; 7. Williamsport (W), 163.
Top 10 and locals: 1. Marlee Kwasnica (SC), 18:30.9; 2. Amy Devan (SC), 18:40.4; 3. Chloe Poindexter (SC), 19:05.1; 4. Abbey Wolfe (CM), 19:08.5; 5. Natalie Konocoski (SC), 19:23.5; 6. Bri Hennett (Shik), 19:35.6; 7. Grace Morningstar (SC), 19:44.4; 8. Devon Jackson (SC), 19:53.7; 9. Sophie Baylis (SC), 19:55.7; 10. Reese Wilber (A), 20:00.1; 12. Olivia Solomon (Shik), 20:15.7; 18. Jilly Deivert (Shik), 21:23.2; 32. Emma Tafton (Shik), 23:39.4; 43. Abby Solomon (Shik), 26:12.6; 45. Aly Bingaman (Shik), 26:39.9