Street outside stadium named for former star

Though 2020 has been pretty bad for most people, at least one person will remember 2020 in positive light.
Former Mount Carmel football star Brett Veach — currently the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs — won a Super Bowl in February, and signed the top two stars on that title team — quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive lineman Chris Jones — to long-term contracts over the past 10 days.
Now the Mount Carmel Area School District has named the street next to the Jazz Diminick Field at The Silver Bowl after the former outstanding running back.
Veach graduated as one of the greatest players in school history, starting at tailback as a sophomore on the 1994 state title team, and as a senior on the 1996 championship squad.
The 1996 team beat Tyrone in Altoona for the state title, but the more famous game, a week earlier when the Red Tornadoes beat No. 1-ranked Bishop McDevitt at Kemp Memorial Stadium, 18-7. The first touchdown was set up by a 65-yard catch by Veach.
Mount Carmel finished 15-0 in 1996, and Veach was voted the Associated Press Small School Player of the Year in 1996. He ran for 2,163 yards with 26 touchdowns that season.
Veach has been the General Manager of the Chiefs since 2017 after serving as co-Director of Player Personnel. He spent nine years in the Philadlephia Eagles organization after graduating from the University of Delaware — where he caught caught 99 passes for 1,470 yards and 12 touchdowns, and averaged 22.2 yards on 70 career kick returns.
He followed Chiefs coach Andy Reid to Kansas City after Reid left the Eagles in 2013.