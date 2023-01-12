ALMEDIA — Alex Hosler was already up big in his 139-pound bout against Shamokin’s Ayden Mikulak on Thursday.
Despite the advantage and a clear route to a technical fall, Hosler wanted even more bonus points. Hosler sunk in deep and rolled Mikulak over for a pin with just 14 seconds left in the second period.
The victory gave Central Columbia the lead for good as Josiah Hosler, Cains Morrow and Aiden Hidlay all recorded pins. The Blue Jays padded their lead with multiple forfeits in a 42-13 victory.
“I wanted to get points early and work on my stuff,” Alex Hosler said. “Worked that guy a little and got my moves down there at the end. I wanted to get the pin for my team at the end.”
Alex Hosler was in complete control of his match early, recording four takedowns in the opening period. He was down on the mat to start the second period, and quickly stood up for more points.
“After that first takedown it felt good,” Hosler said. “He was giving me a little resistance, but once I set the tone, I felt like I could handle that match. There’s definitely room to work on things, even in my matches.”
Central Columbia took a 12-6 lead on Hosler’s pin which quickly ballooned into a 30-10 advantage. Morrow pinned Rhyan Henz at 145 for an 18-6 lead. Central Columbia then got points from consecutive forfeits.
“It’s tough with the numbers, but we try to set small goals,” Shamokin coach Jarrod Scandle said. “We try to get as many bonus points as we can.”
Bonus were at a premium for Shamokin, but it was able to take a lead from a Brenton Long pin from at 127. Long rolled Alina Shannon over with exactly one minute left in the opening period.
“We needed all the momentum we can,” Scandle said. “It’s good to start a match off like that. Based on our numbers, we’re giving up a lot of forfeits, and it’s nice to start off with a little momentum.”
Chase Pensyl pulled the Indians within 18-10 with his major decision at 152 ahead of two Shamokin forfeits.
The Indians' Ryder Zulkowski was able to hang on during his 189-matchup against Josh Worthington. Zulkowski picked up a key takedown at the end to hold a 11-7 decision.
Hidlay pinned Alan Galphin in the last wrestled bout before a forfeit set the final score in favor of the Blue Jays.
“We are looking to get better each match, each time they go out there,” Central Columbia coach Jeremiah Johnson said. “We’ve been on the other side of that team score this year, but we are looking at every match and getting better.”
Shamokin 42, Central Columbia 13
107: No match; 114: No match; 121: No match; 127: Brenton Long (S) pinned Alina Shannon, 1:00; 133: Josiah Hosler (CC) pinned Jayce Ginck, 2:37; 139: Alex Hosler (CC) pinned Ayden Mikulak, 2:50; 145: Cains Morrow (CC) pinned Ryan Henz, 3:46; 152: Chase Pensyl (S) major decision Jaxon Crabb, 12-1; 160: Alexander Roberts (CC) won by forfeit; 172: Greyson Shaud (CC) won by forfeit; 189: Ryder Zulkowski (S) decision Josh Worthington, 11-7; 215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) pinned Alan Galphin, 0:26; 285: Maddix Karns (CC) won by forfeit.
Note: The match started at 127.