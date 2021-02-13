MIFFLINBURG — After entering the final quarter trailing by a point, Mifflinburg doubled up visiting Jersey Shore in the fourth quarter to grab a 39-34 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
Ella Shuck scored seven of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats outscore the Bulldogs 12-6 over the final eight minutes.
Brooke Catherman, Jenna Haines and Elizabeth Sheesley scored six points apiece for Mifflinburg.
Jocelyn McCracken scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, who led 28-27 after three quarters after holding the Wildcats to three third-quarter points.
Mifflinburg 39, Jersey Shore 34
Jersey Shore 34
Delaney Herbst 3 0-1 6, Devon Walker 2 0-0 5, Sophia Kauffman 0 2-2 2, Jocelyn McCracken 8 1-2 17, Celia Shemory 1 0-0 2, Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-5 34.
3-point goals: Walker.
Did not score: Grace Lorson, Sam Machmer, Natalie Haight.
Mifflinburg 39
Brooke Catherman 2 2-2 6, Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1, Ella Shuck 6 4-4 19, Jenna Haines 3 0-2 6, Alexis Scopelliti 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Sheesley 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 8-12 39.
3-point goals: Shuck 3, Sheesley 2.
Did not score: Hayley Mook, Laine Martin.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 9 7 12 6 — 34
Mifflinburg 11 13 3 12 — 39
n Mount Carmel 55,
Central Columbia 23
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored five points in every quarter — except the second when she scored six — on her way to a game-high 21 points as the Red Tornadoes dominated the Blue Jays for a HAC-II win.
Lauren Shedleski added nine points — all in the second half — for Mount Carmel, which led 27-12 at halftime and 44-17 after three quarters.
Mount Carmel 55,
Central Columbia 23
Nora Fritz 0 0-1 0, Caitlyn Weatherill 3 0-0 7, Ellie Rowe 2 0-0 5, Alaina Humphrey 1 0-0 2, Alyx Flick 1 0-0 3, Emmie Rowe 2 2-3 6. Totals 9 2-4 23.
3-point goals: Weatherill, El. Rowe, Flick.
Did not score: Maggie Vandermark, Maddy Blake, Sydney Hunsinger, Lindsey Bull.
Mount Carmel 55
Lauren Ayers 3 0-0 8, Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 3 2-2 9, Dani Rae Renno 9 3-4 21, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 6-8 55.
3-point goals: Ayres 2, Shedleski.
Did not score: Molly McCracken, Rachel Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 5 7 5 6 — 23
Mount Carmel 14 13 17 11 — 55
n East Juniata 43,
Juniata 29
McALISTERVILLE — Amara Brubaker and Marissa Coudriet each scored six first-quarter points to help the Tigers grab a 17-11 lead after eight minutes on their way to the Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata (8-2) then held the Indians to one second-quarter point to stretch its lead to 11 points at halftime.
Brubaker finished with a game-high 12 points, and Alyssa Robinson added 11 for the Tigers.
East Juniata 43, Juniata 29
Juniata 29
Haley Mummah 0 2-2 2, Mackenzie Bennett 3 1-2 8, Lorena Rivera 1 0-0 3, Talon Walton 2 2-4 6, Ava Shearer 4 2-2 10. Totals 10 7-10 29.
3-point goals: Bennett, Rivera.
Did not score: Cora Musser, Shalelyn Armstrong.
East Juniata (8-2) 43
Cypress Feltman 3 2-2 8, Amara Brubaker 6 0-1 12, Marissa Coudriet 2 3-4 7, Leah Sankey 1 3-4 5, Paige Ritzman 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Robinson 4 2-2 11. Totals 16 10-15 43.
3-point goals: Robinson.
Did not score: Isabel Naylor.
Score by quarters
Juniata 11 1 10 7 — 29
East Juniata 17 6 7 13 — 43
n Minersville 46,
Lourdes Regional 35
MINERSVILLE — Emma Shimko scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders, who fell behind by 11 at halftime and couldn’t rally against the Battlin’ Miners.
Katie Sandri added nine points, and Leah Kosmer grabbed eight rebounds for Lourdes Regional (8-5).
Minersville 46,
Lourdes Regional 35
Lourdes Regional (8-5) 35
Masie Reed 1 0-0 2, Paityn Moyer 0 0-1 0, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 9, Peyton Kehler 1 4-4 6, Emma Shimko 4 6-8 14, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2, Leah Kosmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-13 35.
3-point goals: Sandri.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Chloe Rishel, Kaiden Chikotis, Gabriella Coleman.
Minersville (8-2) 46
Shea Hossler 2 1-4 6, Kaitlyn Koury 5 1-2 11, Megan Horan 5 5-6 15, Averee Horoschak 1 0-0 2, Abigail Adams 2 2-5 7, Kaycee Raczka 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 12-21 46.
3-point goals: Hossler, Adams.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 5 9 13 8 — 35
Minersville 9 16 10 11 — 46
n Susquenita 44,
Line Mountain 40
MANDATA — Haily Sherman scored a game-high 28 points, including nine in the first quarter, to lead the Blackhawks to the TVL win.
The Eagles tried to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring Susquenita 15-6 over the final six minutes. Sage Hoover scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter.
Terri Reichard led Line Mountain with 10 points, five steals and three assists.
Susquenita 44, Line Mountain 40
Susquenita 44
Hailey Lingle 1 0-0 3, Sam Wechsler 1 0-0 2, Madi Blyler 4 3-5 11, Haily Sherman 10 6-6 28, Taylor Portzline 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 9-13 44.
3-point goals: Sherman 2, Lingle.
Did not score: Mady Fleisher, Grace Flickinger, Kate Mader, Laurel Stuempfle.
Line Mountain 40
Sage Hoover 2 3-4 7, Terri Reichard 4 2-2 10, Jaya London 2 0-1 4, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4, Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2, Liberty Downs 1 2-4 4, Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 8, Elizabeth Spieles 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 8-13 40.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 18 9 11 6 — 44
Line Mountain 14 6 5 15 — 40