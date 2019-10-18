The Daily Item
MILLVILLE — Midd-West got a pair of goals early in the second half to take control on its way to a 3-0 boys soccer nonconference win over Millville on Thursday.
Carter Knepp scored 5:11 into the second half, and Chase Strohecker scored less than four minutes later for the Mustangs (16-2). The Quakers dropped to 15-3.
Midd-West 3, Millville 0
Second half
MW-Carter Knepp (Chase Strohecker), 45:11; MW-Strohecker (Aidan Steininger), 49:01; MW-Nolan Stahl, 67:27.
Shots: MW, 17-1. Corners: MW, 6-3. Saves: Midd-West 1; Millville 14.
n Milton 5, Shikellamy 0
MILTON — Tyler Hendershot and Owen Yoder each scored a pair of goals to lead the Black Panthers to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
Ian Lilley added a goal and two assists for Milton. Colton Loreman made seven saves for the shutout.
Elyjah Devalle had seven saves for the Braves.
Milton 5, Shikellamy 0
First half
M-Tyler Hendershot (Brodey Scoggins); M-Owen Yoder (Ian Lilley).
Second half
M-Yoder (I. Lilley); M-Hendershot (Yoder); M-I. Lilley (Carter Lilley).
Shots: M, 12-7. Corners: M, 6-0. Saves: Shikellamy 7 (Elyjah Devalle); Milton 7 (Colton Loreman).