STATE COLLEGE — Leading by six points with less than four minutes to play Saturday afternoon, the conventional wisdom was second-ranked Ohio State was looking to burn some clock to secure a tough road win at Penn State.
Instead, the Buckeyes went for the knockout.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud snapped the ball with 25 seconds left on the play clock on second down. He then dropped a dime down the seam to Emeka Egbuka for 42 yards to the Nittany Lions’ 2. Two plays later, Treyvon Henderson ran for his second TD to begin the Buckeyes’ late onslaught in what turned into a 44-31 win.
The Buckeyes trailed 21-16 with less than 10 minutes to play before outscoring the Nittany Lions 28-3 down the stretch to remain unbeaten. The teams combined for 45 fourth-quarter points. Ohio State led 16-14 entering the fourth.
“Every game has its story, and this one we’re gonna be telling for a while,” OSU coach Ryan Day said. “We knew it was gonna take four quarters.”
“Buckeye football,” Stroud said. “We try to be a fourth-quarter football team. We work for this all offseason.”
Ohio State forced Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford into four turnovers — two in the first quarter and two in the fourth — with three leading to touchdowns.
“The game starts and ends with the turnovers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They’re explosive on the offensive side of the ball. They’re explosive on the defensive side of the ball. We played our tails off, just made too many mistakes.”
Stroud was sharp all game but made key plays with the game hanging in the balance. After Penn State took the lead on Kaytron Allen’s fourth-down TD run with 9:26 to play, Stroud — considered among the Heisman Trophy favorites — hit six of his final eight passes for 128 yards plus a TD to tight end Cade Stover.
On the series after Penn State took the lead, Ohio State needed just three plays and 35 seconds to go 75 yards to regain the lead. Stroud hit consecutive passes for 33 yards before Henderson sprinted up the middle for 41 yards to make it 23-21.
Clifford was strip-sacked on the next play, and Stroud then found Stover, who broke three tackles on his way into the end zone to make it 30-21.
Penn State got back within one score following a field to play, before Stroud’s dagger drive. He hit three of five passes — two more to Marvin Harrison, Jr., before the dart to Egbuka set up another score.
“Penn State is a really good defense, and the corners on their team are really good,” Stroud said. “There are a lot of good parts on this defense, so I am really proud of my guys.”