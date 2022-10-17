MILLERSTOWN — Jordan Stroup's varsity field hockey career has come full circle, but it was a long, trying journey.
The Greenwood senior returned to creating havoc on Greenwood's forward line this year after ending each of the last two seasons with all-state first-team recognition at different positions and a torn right ACL.
On Monday, in her last matchup against nonleague rival Selinsgrove, Stroup continued her banner campaign with the first and last goals in the Wildcats' 4-2 win at Dar Roush Memorial Field.
"She's starting to adjust to playing the front line again," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. "She's been a terrific back and (midfielder), but we had to have someone up front to give us a little more shooting. She probably has the best array of shots, so we moved her up. I think she's getting better each game."
Stroup scored 59 seconds into Monday's game, and Greenwood was 2-for-2 converting penalty corners after just seven minutes of play. The Seals drew even with a pair of second-half goals by junior Alli Bucher before Bekah Brinser and Stroup both scored in the final 11 minutes.
Stroup, who recently surpassed 100 career points, upped her personal-best season totals to 17 goals and 38 points, both ranking second on the team to classmate Audrey Weger (19 goals, 40 points).
"I love the center forward spot for the fact that I kind of get to do whatever I want," she said. "If I see a gap through the middle, I can dribble (or) I can send a ball to space where I know my forwards are going to get it. It just opens up a whole new level of creativity for me to excel."
During her sophomore season, Stroup was a standout mid for a district championship and state runner-up team that was loaded with forward talent. Last year, upon recovery from her first ACL tear, she played center back to reduce the stress on her knee, but she re-injured the knee just before the postseason. She was cleared to play after nine months of rehab (three months more than the previous season), and hit the ground running.
"What I say is nobody ever expects to tear their ACL at all. It happens the first time, you never expect it's going to happen a second time," Stroup said. "By a third time around, you'd think, OK, this could be a serious problem in the future. So I do caution myself more with things, but, at the same time, I lift more and I'm doing more preparation to prevent things from happening again. Because I know what it's been like to go through it twice."
Weger earned the first of the Wildcats' eight total penalty corners just 28 seconds into game. Stroup received Ashlyn Taylor's insert at the top of the circle and used her stickwork to break down a pair of defenders and find space on her stick side for a rip into the cage.
On their next corner, Weger sent the insert to Taylor, who worked the ball to her right before crossing it back to the left to Gracie Roush for her 10th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead at the 8:04 mark.
Selinsgrove (11-6) found its bearings late in the first quarter. Lexi Freed beat a pair of defenders through the middle of the field and into the circle for a corner opportunity at 2:38. Sydney Schmouder's insert to Freed resulted in a shot from the top-left side of the circle that Greenwood goalie Lydia Miller stopped and Allie Howell cleared.
In the second quarter, the Seals won a bit more possession and played better in the defensive circle in front of goalie Bella Auman, who had five of her 11 saves.
"I think it definitely was an increase in confidence, but also comfort with the surface and the style of play," said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. "It's almost like a lightbulb went off as some things started to happen and we started to find out what was successful for us. Once we were not under constant pressure, I thought we did a good job with defensive circle play."
Seals scoring leader Carly Aument won the ball from Roush near the 25-yard line in the attacking end early in the third quarter. She darted on the right sideline and pushed the ball ahead to Freed, who crossed it to Bucher above the left post. Bucher finished after a brief scrum in front.
"After it was 2-0, we knew we had to go all-out. Never give up," said Bucher. "We usually send it down the field, and our forwards are so fast that we run and just put any balls in we can. We all work really well together."
Selinsgrove opened the fourth quarter just that way, with a long hit and Freed quickly sending the ball diagonally right to left into the circle. Bucher ran onto it and tapped it past a charging Miller for her career-high ninth goal and 22nd overall. It tied the score at 2 just 13 seconds into the fourth.
"I thought in the middle two quarters we were better," said Erb. "It was our ball pressure, I think, that really paid dividends for us."
"I'd just as soon not had the adversity in the middle," Houser said. "The second quarter was not good hockey on our part ... and their second goal we gave them was a brain fade. We can't afford to do things like that."
Brinser, who leads Greenwood (14-3) with 14 assists, scored her second goal of the year after making a slick cut into space from the right side of the circle with 10:43 to play. Seals back Ava Blair almost kept the go-ahead goal from crossing the line.
Stroup added an insurance goal with four minutes to play, again breaking down a pair of defenders after receiving a corner insert before flashing across the front of the cage. She fired a shot just before her foot was stepped on and she crashed to the ground.
"I'm not going to lie: it was a struggle for a little bit — I doubted my stick-work," said Stroup, who has committed to play college hockey at Kutztown. "Obviously, when we get to turf I get a little more confidence. For this game, I was like, you know what? I'm going to go for it, and if it doesn't work then I know it doesn't work, but I might as well start trying it again."
GREENWOOD 4, SELINSGROVE 2
First quarter
G-Jordan Stroup, 14:01; G-Gracie Roush, 8:04.
Third quarter
S-Alli Bucher (Lexi Freed), 10:51.
Fourth quarter
S-Bucher, 14:47; G-Bekah Brinser, 10:43; G-Stroup, 4:00.
Shots: G 17-6. Corners: G 8-2. Cards: None. Saves: Selinsgrove 13 (Bella Auman 11, Katie Varner 2); Greenwood 4 (Lydia Miller).
JV score: Greenwood 2-1.