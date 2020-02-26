YORK — Kenedy Stroup scored all 20 of her points in the final three quarters, and Greenwood won its way into the District 3 Class A final for the second consecutive season Tuesday.
The third-seeded Wildcats outscored Christian School of York by 21 points in the middle periods of a 39-26 victory in the district semis.
Greenwood (20-6) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, but limited the second-seeded Defenders to an Emma Bell bucket in the second and just three Bell free throws in the third. Meanwhile, Stroup scored 16 points in those periods, and Abby Taylor and Alli Walton each added four. Taylor finished with nine points.
The Wildcats will face top-seeded Lancaster Country Day (22-2) in a rematch for the championship 4 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Lancaster Country Day won last year’s title, 35-30.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
Greenwood 39,
Christian School of York 26
Greenwood (20-6) 39
Kenedy Stroup 7 6-9 20, Abby Taylor 4 1-2 9, Alli Crockett 2 2-2 6, Alli Walton 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-13 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ella Brummer.
Christian School of York (23-3) 26
Tirzah Miller 2 1-1 5, Emma Bell 4 5-9 13, Ellen Brown 2 0-0 6, Mallory Tome 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 6-10 26.
3-point goals: Brown 2.
Did not score: Hannah Scott, Kayleigh Rhine, Kasey Musgrove.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 7 12 14 6 — 39
Chr. School of York 14 2 3 7 — 26