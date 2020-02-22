MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as Greenwood built a 20-point halftime lead on its way to a 49-19 victory over Halifax in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class A girls basketball playoffs Friday.
Greenwood (19-6) travels to play Christian School of York in the semifinals on Tuesday. Halifax (12-11) will host New Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
Stroup scored seven points in the first quarter as Greenwood took a 16-5 lead after the opening period. Stroup and Abby Taylor each scored six second-quarter points as Greenwood pushed its lead to 30-10 at halftime.
Taylor finished with eight points, and Alli Walton chipped in seven for Greenwood.
District 3 Class A
Quarterfinal
Greenwood 49, Halifax 19
Halifax (12-11) 19
Lauren Schumber 0 1-2 1, Samantha Mannion 2 1-2 5, Montana Paul 5 1-2 13, Kearstin Mannion 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 3-8 19.
3-point goals: Paul 2.
Did not score: Alyza Steinhauer, Caitlyn Wells, Hannah Roland.
Greenwood (19-6) 49
Kenedy Stroup 8 4-10 23, Jordan Stroup 0 1-2 1, Abby Taylor 4 0-0 8, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3, Nyssa Yoder 0 1-3 1, Allie Crockett 1 2-2 4, Alli Walton 3 1-3 7, Sarah Pennay 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 11-22 49.
3-point goals: K. Stroup 3, Brummer.
Did not score: Mercedees McNaughton, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Score by quarters
Halifax 5 5 2 7 — 19
Greenwood 16 14 9 10 — 49
n Northumberland Chr. 56,
Juniata Mennonite 30
DuBOIS — Emily Garvin scored 20 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and came away with nine steals to lead the Warriors to a win in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association semifinals.
Northumberland Christian (24-4) will play Meadowbrook Christian in today’s ACAA final at 1 p.m., and then face Northeast Bradford at 6:30 p.m. in the District 4 Class A semifinals at Troy High School.
The Warriors led 50-19 after three quarters by outscoring Juniata Mennonite (12-8) 30-10 over the second and third quarters.
ACAA Semifinal
at DuBois Christian School
Northumberland Christian 56,
Juniata Mennonite 30
Juniata Mennonite (12-8) 30
Grace Sheaffer 5 3-6 13, Emily Sheaffer 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tusing 3 0-0 7, Erin Sheaffer 2 0-2 4, Peyton Burd 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-8 30.
3-point goals: Tusing.
Did not score: Rachael Delancey, Anna Taylor, Lindsey Glick, Rachel Sheaffer, Annika Martin, Abby Warner.
Northumberland Chr. (24-4) 56
Rebekah Hayner 4 0-0 9, Emma Treas 2 0-2 5, Madalyn Snyder 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 0-3 4, Emily Garvin 9 1-8 20, Anna Ulmer 2 0-1 4, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 1-14 56.
3-point goals: Hayner, Treas, Garvin.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty, Bethany Dressler.
Score by quarters
Juniata Mennonite 9 6 4 11 — 30
Northumberland Chr. 20 10 20 6 — 56