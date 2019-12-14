MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup scored 18 points in just three quarters and became the eighth 1,000-point scorer in Greenwood girls basketball history as the Wildcats topped Newport 62-37 on Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Stroup was one of four players to score at least four points in the first quarter while Greenwood built a 19-7 lead.
Alli Walton and Alli Crockett added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 2-0 TVL).
Greenwood 62, Newport 51
Newport (0-4, 0-2) 37
Hazel Miller 1 2-6 4, Amiyah Priebe 2 0-0 6, Payton Splain 4 2-4 11, Emily Kline 1 1-2 3, Lillie Harris 1 0-0 3, Sidney Daniels 0 0-2 0, Bryanna Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Mikayliah Haines 3 0-0 6, Claire Weidenhammer 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-14 37.
3-point goals: Priebe 2, Splain, Harris.
Did not score: Carter Buffington, Lillian Otstott, Ella Weidenhammer.
Greenwood (3-1, 2-0) 62
Kenedy Stroup 6 5-6 18, Jordan Stroup 1 1-3 3, Mercedes McNaughton 2 0-0 4, Abby Taylor 2 2-4 7, Alli Crockett 5 0-1 11, Alli Walton 7 2-3 16, Sarah Pennay 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 11-19 62.
3-point goals: Crockett, K. Stroup, Taylor.
Did not score: Ella Brummer, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Score by quarters
Newport 7 12 0 18 —37
Greenwood 19 21 15 7 — 62
n Lourdes Regional 35,
Shikellamy 27
SUNBURY — Terri Reichard scored 13 points, and Lourdes Regional bolted to an 11-point halftime lead in its nonconference win.
Tori Scheller scored a game-high 15 points to lead Shikellamy (2-1), matching teammate Jordan Moten with three 3-pointers.
Katie Sandri added eight points for the Red Raiders (2-2).
Lourdes Regional 35,
Shikellamy 27
Lourdes Regional (2-2) 35
Terri Reichard 2 8-12 13, Katie Sandri 3 0-0 8, Peyton Kehler 3 1-2 7, Meryl Czeponis 3 0-0 7. Totals 11 9-14 35.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Czeponis, Reichard.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (2-1) 27
Jordan Moten 3 0-0 9, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2, Tori Smith 0 1-2 1, Tori Scheller 3 6-10 15. Totals 7 7-12 27.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller 3.
Did not score: Brooke Snyder, Averi Dodge,
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 15 7 3 10 — 35
Shikellamy 8 3 4 12 — 27
n East Juniata 36,
Upper Dauphin 34
MCALISTERVILLE — Alyssa Robinson scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter to lead East Juniata’s rally to erase a five-point deficit after three quarters.
The Tigers (3-2 overall, 2-0 TVL) trailed 26-21 at the start of the fourth quarter. Cypress Feltman scored four of her six points, and Clarye Guyer had three of her team-high 12 to bolster Robinson.
East Juniata 36,
Upper Dauphin 34
Upper Dauphin (2-2, 1-1) 34
Kara Rupp 1 0-1 2, Eileen Nestor 2 0-0 4, Taylor Conrad 3 5-6 11, Olivia Halterman 5 1-1 12, Bryanna Cather 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 6-8 34.
3-point goals: Cather, Halterman.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer, Sam Bowman, Maddie Grow.
East Juniata (3-2, 2-0) 36
Cypress Feltman 3 0-0 6, Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Paris Feltman 1 1-3 3, Clarye Guyer 5 1-2 12, Thea Neimond 2 1-3 5, Leah Sankey 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Robinson 2 2-3 7. Totals 14 6-13 36.
3-point goals: Guyer, Robinson.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 8 11 7 8 — 34
East Juniata 7 7 7 15 — 36