WILLIAMSPORT — With a whole new lease on his wrestling life, Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble is taking his best shot at making it to his first state tournament.
Coming off the South Sectional title last weekend, the 113-pounder was one of three senior Wildcats with dominating performances Friday night that carried them into today’s semifinals of the District 4 Class 2A championships at Williamsport High School.
Also advancing to the semis were teammates Tyler Bingaman (160) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Struble, in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, pinned South Williamsport’s Kayvan Shams in 4 minutes, 46 seconds to improve to 27-5.
He said he was not surprised that he was able to pin Shams (32-5).
“I expected to break him down pretty good again, like the last time I wrestled him earlier this year,” Struble said. “I broke him down, and pinned him in the third period (in the earlier) bout, and I had the same game plan — to wear him down."
Struble is intent on making his final year of wrestling end in Hershey.
“The previous years I got burned out toward the end because I wasn’t able to eat, but this year, being my senior year, I am going all out with a different mindset, which allows me to cut weight more, and I am in a better weight class,” he said. “I think I can really go far this year, and that’s what is motivating me to keep going and work hard.”
Struble said he has a game plan for all of his matches, but added today's semifinal will be his biggest challenge. He faces returning state silver medalist Athens senior Gavin Bradley (31-0).
“I don’t know that anyone has a game plan for Bradley,” Struble said with a laugh. “I just have to stay low and challenge him. I can’t back down."
The three Wildcats were among 19 Valley wrestlers to advance to the semifinals, which begin at 10:30 this morning, following the elimination consolations.
Championships are set for 6:30 p.m., and the top six from each weight class will advance to the Northeast Regional next weekend, also in Williamsport.
Bingaman advanced with a 7-0 win against a new opponent, Central Columbia’s Grayson Shaud.
“I never wrestled him, before but I knew of him," said Bingaman (29-5). "I knew he was coming down from 172, so I wanted to push the pace. I thought I could come out on top, and thankfully I did."
Bingaman said he plans to use the same approach with his semifinal opponent, Towanda senior Bryan Green (31-5).
Ulrich continued his postseason domination by pinning Athens sophomore Josh Nittenger in 1:31.
“I wrestled him last year, and it took me a little longer because I didn’t know him,” Ulrich said. “So I made a big move on top and then took him down.”
Benton led the team standings after the first night with 49 points. Defending champion Southern Columbia was fourth with three in the semifinals. Line Mountain and Mifflinburg were tied for eighth with 25.
District 4 Class 2A
At Williamsport HS
Key: Athens, At; Benton, Ben; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Can; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Dan; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Lew; Hughesville, Hu; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian Academy, Mea; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Montgomery, Mtg; Montoursville, Mtv; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; South Williamsport, SW; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Will; Wyalusing, Wy.
Team standings
(Top 10 and locals)
1. Ben, 49; 2. Mtv, 39; 3. Can, 32.5; 4. SC, 31; 5. At, 28; 6. Lew, 26; 7. Mu, 25.5; 8. (tie) Miff, LM, 25; 10. JS, 24.5; 13. MC, 19; 14. (tie), Mea, WR, 18; Dan, 15; 21. Milt, 10.5; 23. MW, 10; 28. (tie) Sham, CC, 2.
Preliminary round
106: Jace Gessner, Lew, bye; Chase Shaner, H, tech. fall Brayden Peguignot, 16-0, 5:04; C.J. Carr, Wy, pinned Zander Billings, VT, 3:09; Josh Hill, Mu, bye; Seth Kolb, fr. Ben, bye; Konner Kerr, Tr, dec. Gaege Fronk, SC, 6-0; Bradyn Schadel, LM, dec. Kaden Shay, 10-8; Colton Wade, Sull, bye.
113: Branden Wentzel, Mtv, bye; Blake Sassaman, Dan, pinned Rocky Finnegan, 3:20; Cohen Landis, Can, tech. fall Brennan Emery, Mtg, 15-0, 2:54; Brady Moyer, VT, bye; Brady Struble, Miff, bye; Kayvan Shams, SW, pinned Cale Wagner, NP, 1;36; Kris Kalbarchick, MC, pinned Grayson Bullock, Hu, 1:55; Gavin Bradley, At, bye.
120: Chase Burke, Ben, bye; Wade Alleman, Sham, dec. Kruz McCusker, Sull, 8-6; Nolan Baumert, LM, maj. dec. Conor Knight, Hu, 9-0; Kenyon Slater, Tr, bye; Holden Ward, Can, bye; David Kennedy, Mtv, pinned Quinton Bartlett, Lew, :37; Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Shane Atwood, To, 1:04; Matthew Smith, MW, bye.
126: Scott Johnson, Mu, bye; Gavin Haggerty, Dan, pinned Cayden Miller, Can, 4:19; Dylan Granahan, Ben, jr., dec. Aiden Kritzer, LM, 3-2; Ayden Hunsinger, Wy, bye; Rylee Sluyter, To, bye; Robert Gardner, SW, pinned Brady Wolkoski, MC, 1:02; Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Tyler Russell, NEB, 1:13; Brady Feese, SC, bye.
132: Mason Barvitskie, SC, bye; Blaize Vogel, Mtv, pinned Ryland Sakers, 3:51; Caiden Puderbach, Hu, tech. fall Noah Moyer, 19-3, 4:38; Kaden Setzer, At, bye; Seth Seymour, Tr, bye; Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Sam Persun, SW, 3:08; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, maj. dec. Cade McMicken, Wy, 19-8; Ethan Kolb, Ben, bye.
138: Cameron Milheim, WR, bye; Hudson Ward, Can, pinned Chase Pensyl, Sham, 3:52; Lane Schadel, LM, dec. Caden Finck, Mtg, 3-2; Jake Courtney, At, bye; Riley Vanderpool, To, bye; Cade Wirnsberger, Mea, pinned Isaiah Conoway, SV, 2:22; Caden Temple, Ben, pinned Ayden Sprague, Will, 4:35; Kole Biscoe, SC, bye.
145: Conner Harer, Mtg, bye; Jaymen Golden, SC, dec. Owen Cummings, Will, 6-4; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Colby LeBarron, WR, 1:51; Jacob Hinman, Tr, bye; Hayden Ward, Can, bye; Liam Goodrich, JS, maj. dec. Brian Long, Sham, 14-0; Braden Vincenzes, Loy, dec. Sawyer Robinson, To, 5-1; Kaiden Wagner, Lew, bye.
152: Devon Deem, Mtg, bye; Louden Murphy, SC, dec. Jayden Renzo, Tr, 10-6; Bailey Ferguson, Can, dec. Isaiah Betz, WR, 3-0; Weston Whapham, Dan, bye; Chase Wenrich, Lew, bye; Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, pinned Jace Gunther, To, 3:05; Evan Brokenshire, Ben, dec. Kohen Shingara, LM, 8-1; Karter Rude, At, 28-5, bye.
160: Ty Nixon, Mu, bye; Brenen Taylor, Can, dec. Caden Wolfley, MW, 4-2; Alexander Hoffman, Milt, dec. Tanner Springman, Mtg, 5-2; Porter Dawson, Sull, bye; Bryant Green, To, bye; Tyler Bauder, JS, maj. dec. Tyler Whary, Sham, 11-2; Greyson Shaud, CC, , dec. Easton Peguignot, NP, 9-5; Troy Bingaman, Miff, bye.
172: Nolan Lear, Ben, bye; Mason Higley, To, tech. fall Cody Welliver, VT, 17-0, 4:29; Caden Hagerman, Dan, pinned Stone Allison, WR, 1:08; Kohen Lehman, NP, bye; Riley Parker, Can, bye; Gavin Lasko, MC, pinned Ethan French, Loy, 4:29; Josiah Schans, Mtv, dec Timothy Freeman, Will, 17-10; Garrett Garcia, SC, bye.
189: Hadyn Packer, JS, bye; Gaven Sexauer, NP, dec. Thomas Davitt, MC, 10-7; Landon Lorson, SW, pinned Alex Hunsinger, Wy, 1:26; Jude Bremigen, SC, bye; Connor Jones, sr., Dan, 17-9, bye; Isaac Cory, Mtv, pinned Aiden Miller, To, 1:06; Nick Wharton, Bl, tech. fall Trent Wenrich, Lew, 15-0, 4:06; Mason Woodward, Tr, bye.
215: Damon Backes, MC, bye; Cole Yonkin, Mtv, dec. Connor Davis, Can, 9-5; Bradley Leon, Mtg, pinned. Kaelex Shuck, Miff, 1:54; Mike Sipps, Will, bye; Nick Woodruff, Wy, bye; Joseph Quinton, SC, pinned Dyllian Ross, JS., 5:24; Cale Bastian, Milt, dec. Caleb Nason, At, 8-2; Ryan Casella, SW, bye.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, bye; Josh Nittenger, At, dec. Andrew Wolfe, Ben, 4-2; Gunner Treibley, Mea, dec. Justin Kutcher, Dan, 2-1; Mason Nelson, Can, bye; Kade Sottolano, Will, bye; Nathan Rauch, Milt, pinned Gaven Farquharson, Mtv, 1:22; Ryan Weidner, MC, dec. Jared Gunther, To., 2-0; Austin Johnson, Mu, 33-0, bye.
Quarterfinals
106: Gessner pinned Shaner, 1:39; Carr dec. Hill, 4-2; S. Kolb pinned Kerr, 3:22; Wade tech. fall B. Schadel, 15-0, 6:00; 113: Wentzel pinned Sassaman, 3:39; Moyer dec. Landis, 9-4; Struble pinned Shams, 4:46; Bradley pinned Kalbarchick, 1:22; 120: Burke pinned Alleman, 2:56; Baumert pinned Slater, 3:43; Kennedy pinned Holden Ward, 0:39; Weiss maj. dec. Smith, 8-0; 126: Johnson tech. fall Haggerty, 20-2, 2:27; Granahan dec. Hunsinger, 5-1; Gardner pinned Sluyter, 1:28; K. Milheim maj. dec. Feese, 11-1; 132: Barvitskie dec. Vogel, 10-5; Puderbach pinned Setzer, 4:30; Heckman maj. dec. Seymour, 10-0; E. Kolb pinned Vanden Heuvel, 0:34; 138: C. Milheim maj dec. Golden, 11-1; Courtney pinned L. Schadel, 5:09; Wirnsberger dec. Vanderpool, 9-2; Biscoe dec. Temple, 3-1.
145: Harer pinned Golden, 0:23; Leshock pinned Hinman, 1:30; Hayden Ward dec. Goodrich, 7-0; K. Wagner maj. dec. Vincenzes, 14-3; 152: Deem maj. dec. Murphy, 17-3; Ferguson dec. Whapham, 6-0; C. Wenrich pinned Rodarmel, 2:23; Rude maj. dec. Brokenshire, 13-3; 160: Nixon maj. dec. Taylor, 11-3; Dawson pinned Hoffman, 4:57; Green dec. Bauder, 3-2; Bingaman dec. Shaud, 7-0; 172: Lear pinned Higley, 0:40; Lehman dec. Bremigen, 4-3; Parker pinned Lasko, 0:15; Garcia pinned Schans, 0:21; 189: Packer tech. fall Sexauer, 15-0, 2:39; Lorson dec. Bremigen, 4-3; Cory pinned Jones, 3:38; Wharton maj. dec. Woodward, 11-2; 215: Backes pinned Yonkin, 1:36; Sipps dec, Leon, 2-0; Woodruff maj. dec. Quinton, 13-0; Bastian dec. Casella, 3-1 sv; 285: Ulrich pinned Nittenger, 1:31; Treibley pinned Nelson, 1:10; Sottolano dec. Rauch, 4-2; Johnson pinned Weidner, 1:08.