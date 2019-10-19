Grace Long said that structure and organization are absolute musts as she navigates her daily life.
Whether it’s the college-level classes she’s taking at Bloomsburg, or when the Selinsgrove senior slides in at center back for the girls soccer team, having a well-defined framework in place puts her at ease.
“Some of my teammates are jealous because it seems as if I have my whole life planned,” Long said. “I’m a very structured person. I have to know what’s going on at all times — like when I need to work out, when I need to go to school.
“I’m very structured.”
That structure is one reason why Long is able to effectively direct traffic while playing her role as quarterback of the Seals’ defensive backfield. Not only does she have an understanding of what’s expected, but being able to see the entire game in front of her also allows her to maneuver her teammates accordingly so they can adjust quickly to what’s occurring nearby.
Long’s contributions have been significant for the Seals (10-5-2), who spent Tuesday night celebrating a victory over Milton that delivered the program’s first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I crown in 14 seasons.
Success on local soccer fields, along with the lofty GPA (94.12) she carries, is why Long is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Despite standing just 5-foot-3 — an atypical height for a central defender — the diminutive Long is a willing and effective coordinator whose composure whenever a defensive sequence turns chaotic is critical.
“A lot of my teammates listen to me, because they know I can see everything and they know I’m back there and I can see the ball movement, the movement of people and everything like that,” Long said. “I’m seen as someone they can listen to, so in the back we’ll tend to, ‘Hey, look for the switch or call out different plays that might work.’
“My team just kind of looks up to me and (looks to) me for advice.”
Long’s head coach also gives the three-year starter plenty of responsibility.
“Grace being the center back, she is the voice of the organization,” Underhill said. “So, we expect Grace and our goalkeeper to really get things organized. So when things do happen very quickly, we’re talking about being proactive.
“She’s done that very well this year. We have six shutouts this year. Our league is really difficult. Our goalkeeper has done an amazing job, but Grace has done an amazing job organizing things that lead to those shutouts.”
When Long reaches Mansfield next year, she may play forward since Mounties coach John Shaffer mentored her at the club level and knows her game and skill set extremely well.
Long committed to Mansfield at the end of the summer — her familiarity with Shaffer was one reason — and she’s impressed by the pre-med program she’s planning to undertake once she arrives on campus.
“The school is so good when it comes to pre-med and I’m going as a pre-med student, so I want to get into med school and everything like that. So, they have a really, really awesome pre-med program that will help me academically,” Long said. “Athletically, the coach coached me when I was younger. And then I went up there and met the girls and I loved it. I fell in love with the whole school.”
Long is taking a personal finance course Selinsgrove offers online, and she spends three days every week at Bloomsburg as part of the ACE (Advanced College Experience) program studying anthropology, statistics, psychology and intro to business.
Next semester at Bloom, Long is hoping to dive into some of the courses she’ll need to complete the pre-med degree she’s planning on chasing at Mansfield. And if things go as planned, Long hopes to enter the sports medicine field at some point.
“It’s given me the opportunity to get my toes wet in the college life,” Long said. “It’s definitely a lot different than high school. You’re not led by the hand and told when to do things and stuff like that. You have to work yourself.
“You have to have the ethic to get things done. It’s definitely helped me warm up to the idea that I’ll be going to college full-time next year.”
A fixture on the Distinguished Honor Roll and a member of Selinsgrove’s Spanish Club, Long also belongs to the National Society of High School Scholars.
Long also was part of the Selinsgrove contingent that spent one summer night in Middleburg working at a soccer camp for special-needs individuals as part of the VIP (Very Important Player) program that was put in play there.
Several years back, as part of an initiative to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Long helped coordinate a fund-raising race at Selinsgrove Speedway that was put together by her racing brother, Nathan. Nathan Long has Type 1 diabetes, the same disease that struck their mother, Kelly, years earlier. That race raised nearly $3,800.
And whenever Underhill’s program held its summer camp for the younger crowd, Long has been a fixture helping out and instructing the wannabe Lady Seals.
“We’re really going to miss her,” Underhill said.
“She always has been a great leader and a great role model to our players and to the younger players looking up to our program. She’s definitely going to be missed, but she has definitely helped our program and our team to improve.”