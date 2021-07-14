BLOOMSBURG — Jeff Strunk used an outside pole position, a fast car and an assist from the weather to win the Short Track Super Series Modified race at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway on Wednesday.
The race — originally scheduled for 50 laps — was called after a downpour inundated the speedway, finishing the second race of the season after 29 laps.
Strunk was chased for most of the race by Anthony Perrego and Andy Bachetti, who traded the second spot, as Strunk stayed in front despite a pair of caution flags, before the rains came, sending the field back to the pits.
After a delay of 20 minutes and consistent rain, the race was called official with Strunk being declared the winner. It was his second win in the STSS Series.
Perrego, Mike Mahaney, Matt Sheppard and Ryan Krachun rounded out the top five.
STSS Modified heats were won by Bachetti, Perrego, Billy Osmun, Mahaney and Sheppard. Stewart Friesen and Mike Gular won the B-Mains.
The 602 Modifieds were on hand, and may possibly return at a later date. Tyler Peet, Justin Grosso, Michael Ballestero, Jimmy Leiby, Joey Bruning and Will Shields won the heat races. Sammy Marta, Dale Welty and Anthony Tranmontana won the B-Mains.
STSS Modifieds
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway
Wednesday
1) Jeff Strunk 2) Anthony Perrego 3) Mike Mahaney 4) Matt Shepard 5)Ryan Krachun 6) Frank Cozze 7) Billy Pauch Jr. 8) Andy Bachetti 9) Billy Osmun 10)Max McLaughlin 11) Danny Bouc 12) Mat Williamson 13) Stewart Friesen 14) Billy Decker 15) Cale Ross 16) David Schilling 17) Tanner VonDoren 18) Kyle Weiss 19) Erick Rudolph 20) Mike Gular 21) Tyler Dippel 22) Billy VanPelt 23) Brian Malcolm 24) JR Hurlburt 25) Michael Traytschold 26) Jared Umbenhauer 27) Bobby Hackel