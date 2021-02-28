Megan Ott never pictured herself shooting a bow, but the 18-year-old has found an activity that brings out her competitive side.
The senior at Windber Area High School recalled an announcement that was made at school two years ago, about the archery club looking for interested students to sign up.
“I thought maybe I should try it,” said Ott, who has spina bifida. “At first I didn’t think I could even pull back the bow because my shoulder and arm strength wasn’t the greatest.
“But I tried it and was able to pull it back. With the bow, you can turn the poundage down, so my bow was pretty light.”
She said archery takes her out of her comfort zone.
“It’s nerve-racking at first, but once you get into the groove of it, it’s fine,” Ott said. “It’s exciting.”
Windber’s Archery Club has more than 30 students in ninth through 12th grades participating.
The club meets after school.
Members shoot indoor single-spot targets and 3-D targets at the 10- and 15-meter marks.
“We practice for about an hour each day,” Ott said.
‘I really enjoy it’
Thanks to her father setting up hay bales with paper targets at their home, she’s taking her love of archery to another level.
Weathering permitting, Ott often spends time outside shooting with her own bow — getting in some extra practice.
“I’m so glad I started to do this,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
Prior to COVID-19 canceling competitions last year, the club participated in area shoots at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Johnstown Christian School.
Ott attended the shoot at JCS.
“At competition, there’s two rounds, and there’s 10 and 15 meters, and you shoot 15 shots at each,” she said. “We were able to qualify for states. But two weeks before it was to happen, it got canceled because of COVID, so that was really sad and I was disappointed.”
This season, the club is doing shoots virtually at the school and submitting results to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which tabulates the scores.
Debra Ott, Megan’s mother, said it’s not surprising to see her daughter involved in the archery club.
“For Megan, it’s not what she can’t do, it’s what can she do,” she said.
“She does horseback riding and plays sled hockey, and now she’s found archery. She doesn’t let anything stop her.”
‘High expectations’
Debra Ott said she and her husband were pleased when Megan told them that she joined the archery club.
“She loves it, and especially now during COVID, there’s so many things you can’t do, and this gives her an opportunity to get out of the house and it’s something she doesn’t want to miss,” she said.
“She practices hard, and she’ll get upset with herself if she doesn’t shoot the way she would have liked to that day.
“But she’ll go back and try to figure it out. She doesn’t give up.”
Randy Roxby, facilities director for Windber Area School District and archery club adviser, said it’s special to have Ott as a member of the club.
“It’s been a lot of steps, but she’s worked hard at it,” he said. “She has grown leaps and bounds and scoring really good scores. She does a great job, and her heart is truly in it.”
Roxby said Ott is her own harshest critic.
“She has high expectations for herself and sets high standards,” he said. “She adjusts daily and communicates like crazy. She’s just super excited about it.”
Ott said she’s glad she tried archery and would recommend it to others who are looking for something new to experience.
“It can be a little bit intimidating at first, but once you get used to it I think you’ll like it,” she said.
After graduation, Ott plans to attend Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“There’s clubs and organizations that are student-based there, and I asked if they could start an archery club,” she said.
“I was told they’ll see if there’s some interest, so I hope it can happen.”