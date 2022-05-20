WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Simon Stumbris earned a trip to the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships with a pair of gold medals Thursday night in the district meet at Williamsport High School.
He could possibly win two more golds when the meet returns here Saturday and be qualified in four events at Shippensburg next weekend.
But Stumbris will not be in Shippensburg next weekend. He got a better offer.
Instead of running and jumping at Shippensburg University, Stumbris will be enjoying a few weeks in Spain.
“I’m really happy with the results, and for me it’s the idea that I made it that far. For me, that’s enough. That makes me happy,” he said.
Something else that made him happy was going from a best of 5-foot-10 in the high jump to a best of 6-2 to win gold in that event, along with his triple jump gold (45-1¾).
Stumbris will study at Emory University in Atlanta, where he may play soccer.
In the high jump he said, he had been struggling all year until he got his big jump in Williamsport.
On the triple jump, he did 44-1 on his first attempt and his coach, Hillary Cree, gave him some tips and showed him some video, and the resulting improvement launched him to the gold.
Shikellamy sophomore Jayden Packer won the 3A pole vault to give Shikellamy back-to-back state qualifiers in that event.
Packer jumped 13-6, short of his personal best of 14-0, but good enough to move on.
Packer usually enters the competition at 13-6, but “today I decided to go in a little lower to get my mark and it worked out good,” he said.
He made 12-9, but missed at 13-6.
“I tried to stay rested today and keep good thoughts going through my head,” he said.
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess ran his first 4x800 in three years, running the third leg with Micah Zook, Bruce Ruder and his brother, Thomas anchoring, and the Green Dragons ran a season best 7:55.49.
“Our goal was to get under 8 minutes and we did that,” Jacob Hess said.
Shikellamy led for much of the race, but Jacob Hess said that Tom Hess’ 1:54 split enabled him to get the lead and the win.
Selinsgrove’s Max Maurer won the 3A discus with a throw of 149-3.
“I had a really good week of training, and I was just focusing on the technique,” Maurer said after falling short of his best, but with a trip to states in his pocket.
“I was just focusing on the technique that my coach installed in me,” he said. "I figured was just going to send it, and I did it. I want to PR at states, but it would be nice if I can get in the 160s.”
Shamokin freshman Case Lichty, finished second in the triple jump, and got the spot vacated by Stumbris.
Lichty jumped a foot further than his previous personal best at 41 feet, 5¼ inches.
“My coach got me through this, he was my motivation I just had to push it for him,” Lichty said.
He hit his previous best jump in a dual meet four weeks ago and said that was when he knew he could earn a medal in the district meet.
“Practice helps I guess,’’ he said.
Southern Columbia senior Jake Rose, who has won state golds in both hurdles events, added a district gold in a new event, the long jump. He went a personal-best 22-2 3/4. He also advanced to Saturday’s finals of the 110 hurdles, and will also compete in the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.
“I got my best (21-2) in my first meet of the year and then I couldn’t get any further until today,’’ he said. "I kind of got in a slump, and I’ve been overcoming that slump.’’
He got the gold-medal jump on his final attempt.
“My preliminary jumps were terrible, but then in the finals my jumps were over 21-6 the whole time,” he said.
Also headed to Shippensburg is junior Michael Farronato, of Mount Carmel, who qualified with a second-place javelin throw of 174-2, which was 10 feet longer than his previous best.
“Since last week at the conference meet, I’ve been working on some things and this week it started coming along. I felt like I was going to hit a big one,” he said.
He did it on is first attempt.
He led the whole way until Montoursville’s Zach Barnes took the win with a 155-9.
“I’m still competing next week so that’s all I care about,” Farronato said.
District 4 Class Boys
Class 2A
Long jump: 1. Jake Rose (Southern), 22-1; 2. Kashawn Cameron (Wyalusing), 21-5.5 ;3. Dustin Hagin (Troy), 21-2; 4. Dante Cook (Milton), 21-1.25; 5. Alex Morrison (Southern), 21-0; 6. Nasir Heard (Bloomsburg), 20-11.5; 7. Garrett Varano (Mount Carmel ), 20-9.5; 8. Joseph Storm (Loyalsock), 20-7.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin (Milt), 54-5; 2. Matt Kelley (Mount Carmel), 48-4; 3. Gaven Farquharson (Montoursville), 48-1; 4. Daniel Seeley (Northeast Bradford), 46-8; 5. Miles Aurand (Midd-west), 44-7.75; 6. Maddix Kearns (Central Columbia), 44-2; 7. Brayden Brown (Montoursville), 44-2; 8. Mason Imbt (Troy), 43-5.25.
Javelin: 1. Zach Barnes (Montoursville), 175-9; 2. Michael Farronato (Mount Carmel) 174-2; 3. Tyler Arnold (Southern), 170-0; 4. Jace Brandt (Milton), 164-9; 5. Lincoln Huber (Central Columbia), 162-5; 6. Liam Reinard (Northwest), 162-0; 7. Kelin Geary (Mount Carmel), 157-8; 8. Christian Regester (Midd-West) 149-3.
Class 3A
High jump: 1. Simon Stumbris (Lewisburg), 6-2; 2. John Peifer (Shikellamy), 5-11; 3. Marcus Moyer (Shamokin), 5-11; 4. Chase Pensyl (Shamokin), 5-11; 5.Cohen Hoover (Lewisburg), 5-9; 6. Michel Stabila (Selinsgrove), 5-7; 7 Elijah Frierson (Williamsport) 5-7; 8 Mason Deitrich (Shikellamy), 5-7.
Triple jump: 1. Simon Stumbris (Lewisburg), 45-1.75; 2. Case Lichty (Shamokin), 41-5.25; 3. Nate Hackenberger (Selinsgrove), 41.4.25; 4. Jason Alderson (Sham), 41-1; 5. Jakiha Kline (Williamsport), 41-1; 6. Brogan Williams (Danville), 40-9.5; 7. John Peifer (Shikellamy), 40-2.75; 8. Aiden Everett (Williamsport), 41-1.
Discus: 1. Max Maurer (Selinsgrove), 149-3; 2. Garrett Laver (Williamsport), 148-4; 3. Zachary Gose (Lew), 146-6; 4. Josh Antonyuk (Mifflinburg), 141-6; 5. Eric Zalar (Shamokin), 134-3; 6. Blake Hockenbroch (Shamokin), 132-1; 7. Kenneth Rivera (Milton), 127-11; 8. Nick Bradigan (Shikellamy), 126-5.
4x800R: 1. Lewisburg (Micah Zook, Bryce Ryder, Jacob Hess, Thomas Hess), 7:58.49; 2. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Micah Zellers, Tim Gale); 3. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Renzo Yuass, Hayden Patterson, Evan Klinger), 8:13.46; 4. Shamokin (Santino Carapelluci, Colton Lynch, Jayden McKeen Tyler Kerstettter), 8:39.21; 5. Jersey Shore, 8:31.0; 6. Selinsgrove (Evan Pickering, Evan Dagle, Derick Blair, Jarrett Lee), 8:26.9; 7. Williamsport), 8:30.39; 8. Mifflinburg (Joshua Reimer, Jacob Bingaman, Cannon Griffith, Collin Dreese), 8:44.50.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer (Shikellamy), 13-6; 2. Stone Sechrist (Jersey Shore), 12-3; 3. Gavin Holcombe (Danville), 12-3; 4. Wade Alleman (Shamokin), 11-9; 5. Nick Bellomo (Jersey Shore), 11-9; 6. Indigo Koch (Williamsport), 11-9; 7. Luis Berrios (Shikellamy), 11-3; 8. Kaleb Styer (Shamokin), 11-3.