Stutts races to 410 win at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL — T.J. Stutts started on the pole Saturday night at Port Royal, and nearly wired the field for his first 410 sprint car win in Open Wheel Madness 3.
“I had this feeling all week,” said Stutts, who led the entire race with exception of one lap. “We didn’t even know if we were going to be here this year. My two kids work on this thing and that’s the crew. I have a 16-year-old working on my car.”
Danny Varin and Dan Shetler had a scary collision on the frontstretch which resulted in Varin flipping over the inside guardrail and Shetler’s car taking heavy damage. Both drivers were uninjured.
“First and foremost, I want to congratulate T.J. on his win.” runner-up Logan Wagner said. “It’s great to see it after all the trouble he had.”
Wagner, the track champion, slapped the wall on the last lap in an attempt to pass Stutts.
The only lap Stutts didn’t lead was the second due to a caution. He reclaimed the lead on the restart and led the rest of the way, winning by 0.79 seconds over Wagner, Lance Dewease, Ryan Smith and Haas.
Brian Carber held off hard-charging Mike Kiser at the start of the URC sprint car feature. Josh Weller, Varin and Chad Layton were in the top five.
After an early race caution, a massive pileup on the frontstretch collected 10 cars with Steve Buckwalter, Jake Eldreth and Troy Wagaman flipping wildly. The racers of Ryan Stillwaggon and Joe Trenca were also extensively damaged. The drivers were quickly taken from their cars and cleared out of the area due to spilled fuel. Buckwalter was trapped in his car for a short period of time but was eventually freed. All involved drivers were uninjured.
After a lengthy cleanup — which included two pickup-truck loads of damaged wings, wheels and parts — the race resumed with Carber maintaining a slight lead over Ryan Smith.
Smith was flying high and swept around Carber for the lead on lap seven. With 10 laps left, Brock Zearfoss was glued to Smith’s nerf bar as the pair danced through traffic.
Late in the race, Smith tried to dive under a lapped car while Zearfoss stayed high and shot into the lead. Zearfoss took the win despite a last-lap red for a flipping Josh Weller. Weller was not injured.
Smith, Carber, Layton and Adam Carberry rounded out the top five.
Outside pole-sitter Garrett Bard blasted to the early lead in the 305 sprint car feature. He was tested early by National IMCA driving champion Ken Duke Jr., while Jaremi Hanson, Doug Dodson and Nathan Gramley settled into the top five.
Duke pressured the rookie throughout but finished second by 0.33 seconds. The previous week’s winner, Nick Sweigart, was third, while Hanson and Dodson rounded out the top five.
The win was Bard’s sixth of the season after winning for the first time behind the wheel of a sprint car in the middle of the season. Duke’s runner-up finish clinched the track championship.
“Coming off two every lap, I could see Ken (Duke) under me so I just kept it up high.” Bard said. “I want to thank Logan Wagner, who gave us a radiator to use after we put a hole in ours.”