AMBLER — Susquehanna scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to outlast the host school — No. 21 Arcadia University — 14-9 on Friday in the opener of the 2023 NCAA Division III Ambler Regional at Skip Wilson Field.
The River Hawks (27-18) will play No. 23 Rowan (31-13), a 12-3 winner over SUNY Brockport in the other first-round game. First pitch is 3:30 p.m. at Skip Wilson Field.
Friday's game was Susquehanna's third win in last four post season games in the 10th inning. River Hawks catcher Michael Mancuso tripled to start the inning, and Michael Bluso walked. Sean McCullough doubled home the go-ahead run after fouling off two 0-2 pitches. Brock Veit followed with a sacrifice fly.
Tony Rossi, who homered twice and knocked in five runs, was intentionally walked, before JP Yore was hit by a pitch to load the bases. First-year Jack Cahill had the second sacrifice fly of the inning to make it 12-9.
Another first-year — Dylan Heyduk — followed with a two-run triple to right center to cap the scoring.
Vincent Mariella walked the first two hitters of the inning, before Anthony Bruno flew out to center to advance the runners to second and third. Landon Hess entered in relief, and got the final two outs on a strikeout and foul out to first base to give the River Hawks the victory.
Emilio Pallante got the Knights on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double, before the River Hawks answered with a five-run top of the second.
McCullough tied the game with an RBI single with two outs, before Veit was hit by a pitch to load the bases before a Rosini grand slam for a 5-1 advantage.
Arcadia rallied with three runs in the fourth to tie the game on a Kevin Wheeler two-run double, and an RBI triple by Alex Madera.
Rosini immediately broke the tie in the top of the fifth, leading off the inning with a solo homer. Heyduk later singled and scored on Lance Book's double when the Arcadia left fielder made an error for a 7-5 lead.
Matthew Sot tripled, and scored on an error for the Knights to cut the lead to 7-6, before Book's two-run homer in the seventh gave the River Hawks a 9-6 lead.
Sot singled home a run in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-7, before Arcadia tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Wheeler walked, and pinch hitter Ryan Smolen singled, before the runners were balked to second and third. Madera then followed with a two-run single to tie the game. Mariella came on in relief for the River Hawks. Pallante then singled to put runners on the corners.
Mariella got Bruno to strikeout. Pallante advanced to second on defensive indifference during the Bruno at-bat, so Susquehanna opted to walk Matt Donchez to loaded the bass. Mariella got a pop out, and Sot, who had four hits, to strikeout looking to end the threat.
Both teams went down in order in the ninth inning, sending the game to extra innings.
NCAA Division III Tournament
at Skip Wilson Field, Arcadia University
Susquehanna 14, Arcadia 9 (10 inn.)
Susquehanna;050;020;200;5 — 14-16-2
Arcadia;110;301;120;0 — 9-13-1
Ryan Redmond, Brice Gregory (6), Aidan Martin (8), Vincent Mariella (8), Landon Ness (10) and Michael Mancuso. Carson Denham, Zach Steiger (6), Koby Staivecki (8), Hunter Sibley (9), Vinny Versaci (10) and Griffin Murphy, Nick Bon Temple (4), Greg Hamrick (9).
WP: Mariella (3-2); LP: Sibley (5-3).
Susquehanna: Sean McCullough, 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brock Veit, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Tony Rossi, 3-for-4, 2 homers (2nd, grand slam), (5th, solo), 3 runs, 5 RBIs; J.P. Yore, 1-for-5, run; Dylan Heyduk, 3-for-5, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lance Book, 3-for-5, homer (7th, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mancuso, 2-for-5, triple, 2 runs; Michael Blusio, 1-for-4, run.
Arcadia: Alex Madera, 3-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Emilio Pallante, 2-for-5, double, RBI; Justin Massielo, 1-for-6, run; Matthew Sot, 4-for-5, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Logan Petter, 1-for-2, double, run; Kevin Wheeler, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.