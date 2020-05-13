SU assistant leaves for D-II head coaching job

The Daily Item
PHILDELPHIA — J.J. Butler is now a former assistant at Susquehanna University, as Chesnut Hill College named Butler its head basketball coach on Tuesday.
Butler — whose brother Bryce is a rising senior at Susquehanna University — will also be the assistant to the Director for Athletic Advancement at Chesnut Hill.
Butler succeeds Jesse Balcer, who resigned to become Athletic Director at Chestnut Hill. Butler played two seasons at Chesnut Hill after transferring from Division I Liscomb.
Butler was an assistant after his college career with the Griffins for one season, before spending the last two seasons at Selinsgrove under coach Frank Marcinek.
Chesnut Hill is a Division II school that plays in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. The Griffins finished 6-22 a season ago.