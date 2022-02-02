SELINSGROVE — For Susquehanna to make a return trip to the Division III Sweet 16, the numbers the Rivers Hawks' defense put up early in the season were untenable.
Susquehanna allowed 85 or more points in six of its first 13 games this season.
"About halfway through the season, we switched from fullcourt man-to-man, kind of our run-and-jump, to a 2-3 zone," Susquehanna point guard Danny Frauenheim said. "It's not even really a 2-3 zone; it's a mix between a zone and matchup."
And for 20 minutes, Drew appeared to have enough shooting to stymie the River Hawks' zone in Wednesday's night's key Landmark Conference with the Chargers at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
However, when those shots stopped falling in the second half, Susquehanna took control of the game, and the conference race.
The River Hawks allowed just six second-half field goals — after Drew made nine first-half 3-pointers — and Susquehanna picked up a 78-61 victory over Drew.
"If you look at our scores in December and early January, we were getting torched for 85, 90 per game," Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. "We knew we had do something, and we did. I have to give a lot of credit to my assistants (Chad Bailey, Eldon Hoy, Mark Prusch and Evan Fisher) for their work. They floated some ideas by me, and helped us with the work in practice, and we've become a very good defensive team.
"Believe me, when I tell you, we've spent a lot of time on it since Oct. 15, and you never know when it's going to click."
Its the sixth straight win for the River Hawks — the 61 points allowed to the Rangers is the most scored by a Susquehanna opponent in the last five wins, and gives the River Hawks a one-game lead on Drew, and a sweep of the seasons series.
Susquehanna is now 16-4 overall, 8-1 Landmark Conference, while Drew drops to 13-7, 7-2.
The River Hawks fell behind by six early in the game when David Gervase knocked down a 3-pointer, but 10 straight points capped by a Lukas Yurasits 3-pointer gave Susquehanna an 18-14 lead with 9:53 left. The River Hawks played quite well for the rest of the game, but couldn't shake the Rangers, who shot 9-of-16 from behind the arc, and got 14 points off the bench, including 11 Drew points in a row at one point from James Thompson.
"It does get a little frustrating, but you have to have that next-play mentality," Yurasits said.
Drew built a four-point lead with 6:55 left. Yurasits had eight points over the final five minutes of the half, before Jay Martin scored five straight for the River Hawks, who built an eight-point lead with 33 seconds left on Martin's 3-pointer. A last-second Drew layup cut the lead to six at the break.
The second half was a different story for Drew and its shooters.
The Rangers didn't make a 3-pointer until Andrew Turco knocked one down nearly 13 minutes into the second half, and Drew was just 6-of-20 total for the second half. Fraunheim had seven of his 10 points in the second half, and when he and Cooper Haberern knocked down 3s on back-to-back possessions the River Hawks had a 13-point advantage (63-50) with 9:37 left in the game.
"I think being the more conditioned team really helped. They were hitting those shots in the first half, but when they weren't falling in the second half, they got complacent," Yurasits said. "They got a little tired in the second half. Defense is all about effort, and I think we gave great effort tonight."
The final 9:37 of the game was all River Hawks as the lead never dipped below double digits.
Yurasits finished with a game-high 28 points, while Martin chipped in 11 points off the bench. Senior big man Jack Van Syckle continued his run of strong play before fouling out. He finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
SUSQUEHANNA 78, DREW 61
Drew (13-7)
Howard McBurnie, Jr. 4-12 3-5 12; David Gervase 1-5 6-6 9; Miles Lewis 2-7 1-2 6; Malcolm Newman 1-5 2-2 5; Malachi Walker, Jr. 1-3 0-2 3; James Anderson 6-9 2-2 19; Michael Kane 2-3 0-0 4; Andrew Turco 1-2 0-0 3; Drew Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0; Dylan Musial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 14-19 61.
Susquehanna (16-4)
Lukas Yurasits 11-17 3-3 28; Danny Frauenheim 4-10 1-2 10; Jack Van Syckle 4-6 0-0 8; Dominic Dunn 2-9 1-2 5; Quincy Houghton 2-4 0-0 4; Jay Martin 4-7 2-2 11; Cooper Haberern 2-4 0-0 6; Howie Rankine 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 31-61 9-11 78.
Halftime: SU, 43-37. 3-point goals: Drew 11-27 (McBurnie 1-2; Gervase 1-4; Lewis 1-5; Newman 1-3; Walker 1-3; Anderson 5-8; Turco 1-2); SU 7-13 (Yurasits 3-5; Frauenheim 1-1; Dunn 0-3; Martin 1-2; Haberern 2-2). Rebounds: Drew 31 (McBurnie 9); SU 30 (Van Syckle 11); Assists: Drew 14 (Newman 5); SU 16 (Frauenhiem 5); Steals: Drew 4 (Anderson 2); SU 11 (Dunn 4); Turnovers: Drew 21, SU 7. Team fouls: Drew 12, SU 12. Fouled out: SU, Van Syckle; Technical fouls: none. A-234.