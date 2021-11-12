The Daily Item
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Susquehanna had its best hitting performance of the season Friday, parlaying that attacking success as a team into a sweep of Maine Maritime in the first round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament.
“We liked the pace and the energy and the tempo that showed up after the warmup,” Susquehanna coach Kuuipo Tom said. “They stepped up to the challenge.”
It was the second NCAA tournament win in program history for the River Hawks (23-6).
Rosina Esposito led Susquehanna with a .522 hitting percentage on her match-high 18 kills, as the River Hawks hit .398 as a team in their 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Mariners. Susquehanna finished with 38 kills and seven attack errors on 88 attack attempts. Hitting percentage is determined by subtracting the number of attack errors from kills, and dividing that by attack attempts.
“Just getting the connection with Kiera (Roach, who had 17 assists) down — our setter — she was putting balls in my hitting window where I can put them down on the ground,” Esposito said of the key to her hitting success.
The River Hawks, who were an at-large selection, play Bowdoin (23-4), the NESCAC conference champion, today at 1:30 p.m. in the second round.
“We need to keep the same energy that we had (Friday),” Esposito said of the key to today’s match.
Riley O’Dowd added eight kills, and Kody Dillon finished with six for the River Hawks.
“It felt like everyone was having one of their top performances of the season,” O’Dowd said. “Having all those connections, I think, really pulled our energy up.”
Defensively, the River Hawks were led by Lizzie Herestofa who tallied a match-high 17 digs, and Amanda Gore, who posted three solo blocks. Herestofa eclipsed the 2,000-dig mark in the second set, becoming the third player in program history to get to the mark.
“Without Lizzie, we would not be the team that we are,” O’Dowd said. “She’s one of the most hard-working kids in the gym, and she gets after it all the time.”
Susquehanna led from start to finish in the opening set, grabbing an early 7-5 edge. Susquehanna went on a 10-4 run which was highlighted by two kills from both Gore and O’Dowd for the 17-9 advantage. Maine Maritime pulled as close as six points (19-13) after an ace, but Susquehanna ended the set with a 6-1 spurt to take it 25-14.
In the second set, the River Hawks hit .448 with 16 kills on 29 swings en route to the 25-11 win. Both teams traded points as the set was knotted at 5-5 early on, but Susquehanna went on a 9-3 run to extend its lead to five points at 14-8 following a kill by Esposito and an error by the Mariners.
Up 18-9, the River Hawks scored seven of the final eight points of the set which included back-to-back aces by Esposito for the 2-0 lead in the opening-round contest.
The third set featured eight ties before Susquehanna pulled away for the sweep. The River Hawks took the lead for good at 8-7 following a kill by Brooke LaCesa and proceeded to score 12 of the next 15 points for the 20-10 lead.
As a team, Susquehanna led in kills (42-21), assists (36-20), aces (11-4), digs (42-37) and solo blocks (6-0).